How Can I Naturally Boost Fertility?

You can use several methods to naturally boost your fertility, potentially increasing your chances of falling pregnant, including eating a balanced diet, limiting caffeine, and moving your body.

While there are no guarantees and they are not necessarily a replacement for other fertility options, they can help you lead a healthier lifestyle. We have listed all the methods you can use to boost your fertility naturally below:

1. Prioritise foods with antioxidants

Antioxidants can help deactivate your body’s free radicals that can damage sperm and egg cells. Some evidence suggests that increasing your antioxidant intake improves male and female fertility. Increasing your antioxidant intake can be achieved by adding more vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whole grains to your diet. Foods with higher amounts of antioxidants will have the following:

Lutein

Folate

Vitamins C and E

Beta carotene

You can also increase your antioxidants through supplements, but you will need to thoroughly research the brand to ensure they contain the right levels of antioxidants and will benefit you.

2. Enjoy a larger breakfast

Eating a substantial breakfast can also help with female fertility. Eating a larger breakfast can improve some hormonal effects of PCOS that impact fertility.

When choosing a larger breakfast, opt for something with fewer carbs, as there is a link between carbs and increased inflammation for PCOS sufferers. Instead, opt for a high-protein breakfast.

3. Minimise refined carbs

When consuming carbs, you need to consider the type of carb you are consuming. Refined carbs are found in sugary food and drinks, along with processed grains (pasta, rice, and bread).

Your body will absorb refined carbs very quickly, causing spikes in insulin levels and blood sugar. Consistently elevated insulin causes your body to produce fewer reproductive hormones that can impact your ability to conceive.

Monitoring your refined carbs and reducing their intake can make a difference to your fertility.

4. Focus on omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids can be beneficial to increasing fertility. They can be found in chia seeds, walnuts, flax seeds and oil, and fatty fish. Consuming healthy fats every day can help to boost your overall health and fertility.

5. Increase your fibre

Adding more fibre to your diet can also help with female fertility. Diets that are higher in fibre and lower in added sugar have a link to slightly improving female fertility.

Examples of high fibre foods without added sugar include:

Whole grains

Fruits

Vegetables

Beans

Where you can, 25 grams of fibre a day should be consumed.

6. Don’t avoid dairy

Previously, there has been an assumption that dairy can impact elements of your health, like fertility. However, recent research has disproved this, and although there is no link that dairy increases fertility, it does not have a negative effect. Dairy is also full of nutrients, like vitamin D, which can be beneficial for fertility.

Males should look for low fat dairy options, as full fat dairy can have a negative impact on sperm. The same impact is not seen when switching to low fat options.

7. Take prenatal vitamins

When you are trying to conceive, taking prenatal vitamins can help to improve your chances. These vitamins will have a higher level of vitamins that support fertility and pregnancy, including folic acid and B vitamins.

Before choosing a prenatal vitamin, you will want to do your research, as the industry isn’t regulated. A healthcare professional can help guide you towards the best prenatal vitamin for you.

8. Move your body

Exercise can also help to increase your fertility. Moderate physical activity has a positive effect on male and female fertility, especially those struggling with their weight. When increasing your exercise, remember that moderation is key.

Excessive high-intensity exercise can have a negative effect on female fertility. You will want to speak to a healthcare professional to find the right type and amount of exercise for you.

9. Build in time to relax

Trying to conceive can be very stressful, and there is some debate as to whether this stress impacts fertility. Stress does impact periods and their regularity, which can impact your fertility.

It is important that you build in time to relax and speak to a mental health professional if anxiety or stress about conceiving impacts your day-to-day life.

10. Reduce your caffeine intake

There isn’t a clear link between caffeine and fertility, but reducing your caffeine intake is recommended to boost your fertility. One or two cups a day is the recommended limit, and there are coffee alternatives you can consider should you want the taste without the caffeine.

Find your natural fertility treatments today

Incorporating these methods can help to naturally boost your fertility, and there are natural fertility treatments you can try at a clinic, too.

The Shift Clinic can help with a range of natural remedies and treatments that can help boost your fertility. Contact them to explore your natural fertility treatment options today.