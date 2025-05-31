Is Nail Reconstruction the Solution for Your Feet?

Our feet are often among the most neglected parts of our bodies. Because of this, our feet, specifically our toenails, can quickly become damaged, leaving them discoloured, thicker, or uneven.

While some may overlook these cosmetic issues, it could knock on your confidence, forcing you to keep your feet closed in shoes and hidden from others, worsening their condition further.

If you’re struggling with the same issue, nail reconstruction may be your solution. Nail reconstruction offers you a way to restore the appearance of your nails. Keep reading if you’re interested in this and want to know more.

How does nail reconstruction work?

Nail restoration or reconstruction is a procedure usually performed by a podiatrist. They rebuild the nail using a flexible, antifungal, antimicrobial gel to rebuild the toenail until it resembles a regular nail again. Some of the benefits of the gel used to do this include:

It protects the underlying nail

It improves the appearance of the nail

When you go for nail reconstruction, a podiatrist would use an electric file to file down your nail as much as possible. Their goal would be to even it out as much as they can. The reason they do this is that they need to build a foundation on which they can develop their new nail.

From there, they will carefully apply the gel layers, using a low-level UV light to cure each layer as it’s added. Depending on the damage to your nail, they may apply more gel layers.

Who should have nail reconstruction done?

Having nail reconstruction done is a very safe procedure, and is an excellent option for individuals who have damaged toenails that they don’t enjoy seeing or are ashamed of.

Here are some reasons why people would have nail reconstruction done:

Thickened nails

Uneven nails

Cracked or discoloured nails

Damaged nails

Nail fungus

How long does the procedure take?

The lifespan of the gel layer placed over your nail can span between 4 and 6 weeks, depending on how you treat it. For instance, if you expose it to rough environments under a lot of pressure or get wet repeatedly, it will probably not last you as long.

So, if you’re a long-distance runner who runs 10km daily, a nail reconstruction probably won’t last as long as you’d like. To prolong your nails’ lifespan, we recommend doing the following:

Avoid bathing and showering on the day after your appointment or getting that area wet

Once the nail has set, avoid swimming for longer than 20 minutes twice a day

Before your appointment, apply sunscreen (SPF 50+) to your feet to protect them against the UV light used to dry your nail

What should you do if your nail reconstruction loosens?

Unfortunately, nail reconstruction isn’t permanent. It’s a temporary cosmetic solution that can break or loosen. If you notice this happening shortly after the nail is done, we recommend contacting your podiatrist so they can advise you on how to proceed.

If the issue is because the procedure wasn’t done right, they might redo it for you.

However, if it’s clear that you didn’t follow the post-procedure instructions and that resulted in damage to the nail, they may not help you.

Will nail reconstruction completely hide any nail damage you have?

This largely depends on the extent of the damage done to your nail. A podiatrist would do all they can to hide most of the damage on the nail with the gel coat.

But if your nail is horribly damaged and has other issues, then they may not be able to hide it all. We can confidently say that it will make your nail look much better!

Where to get nail reconstruction done?

So, where do you get nail reconstruction done? Facilities throughout Australia offer this procedure, but if you don’t know where to start, we recommend going for a Keryflex nail restoration with The Feet People. They offer an industry-leading service that offers the comfort and professionalism you’re looking for.

Final thoughts

Nail reconstruction or restoration might not be a permanent solution, but it would give you some time to let your feet breathe a bit as you enjoy the summer without being ashamed of the condition of your nails.

So, what are you waiting for? Dip your toes in the water and consider getting a nail restoration or reconstruction.