BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Wedding Dress

August 10, 2020
annaw
By Danielle Steele The Deveraux family were among the most important members of 1920s San Francisco…

BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Half Sister

August 5, 2020
annaw
By Sandie Jones The Half Sister is the compelling, twisty novel from Sandie Jones, the author of The…

BOOK CLUB NON FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Money For Something

July 19, 2020
melissat
Author: Mia WalschISBN: 97817600686451Copy courtesy of Allen & Unwin Mia Walsch is an author from Melbourne, Australia. She…

BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Satapur Moonstone

July 14, 2020
annesteer
Author: Sujata MasseyISBN: 9781760529420 The book is set in India in 1922. The Kingdom of Satapur…

BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: ​Bottlebrush Creek

July 14, 2020
Jode
Author: Maya LinnellISBN: 978-1-76052-981-9Copy courtesy of ​Allen & Unwin Maya Linnell is the bestselling author of…

BOOK CLUB

BOOK CLUB: Daddy Cool

July 11, 2020
meedee
Author: Darleen BungeyISBN: 978-176052973Copy courtesy of Allen and Unwin  I have a passion for autobiographies and…

BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Museum of Forgotten Memories

July 6, 2020
melissat
Author: Anstey HarrisISBN: 9781471194610Copy courtesy of Simon and Schuster The Museum of Forgotten Memories also published as Where…

BOOK CLUB HUMOUR

BOOK CLUB: Better Luck Next Time

July 6, 2020
Marcia
Author: Kate HiltonISBN: 978-1-76087-608-5 Copy courtesy of Allen & Unwin This is the first of  Kate…

HEALTH LIFESTYLE

4 Essential Pillars to a Healthy and Happy Life

June 16, 2020
lace
2020 has been a bumpy ride. In times of change and uncertainty, it can be easy…

BOOK CLUB HISTORICAL

BOOK CLUB: People Like Us

June 4, 2020
melissat
Author: Louise FeinISBN: 9781789545005Publisher: Head of Zeus People Like Us also titled Daughter of the Reich is a beautiful, heart wrenching love…

ROMANCE

Book Review: The Baby Doctor

June 3, 2020
Lorraine
Author: Fiona McArthurISBN: 978-0-14-379984-9Copy courtesy of Penguin (2017) “The Baby Doctor” comes with absolutely no surprises, but it’s a…

BEAUTY BODY PRODUCT PICKS

Maison 21G Hand Sanitizer

June 3, 2020
annaw
Over the last few months, we have thought a lot about hand sanitizer. As we have…

MOVIES Reviews

Movie Review: 2:22

June 3, 2020
Lorraine
This is a decent enough movie, though there’s a reason it never received a wide cinematic…

LIVING RELATIONSHIPS

New to Online Dating? 5 Tips to Help You Get Started!

June 2, 2020
lace
Are you in a hurry to find that special someone? Don’t worry – you can still…

BOOK CLUB Books POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Mum & Dad

May 28, 2020
Marcia
Author: Joanna TrollopeISBN: 978-1-5290-0339-0Copy courtesy of Pan Macmillan This review may contain spoilers. Joanna Trollope is…

BOOK CLUB Books POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Something to Talk About

May 28, 2020
helenb
By Rachael JohnsISBN: 9781489261540Copy courtesy of Harper Collins The following review may contain spoilers. Fergus McWilliams arrives…