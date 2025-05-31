Online Hobbies to Try Out in Your Spare Time

Our spare time is precious – the moments of downtime between work and other responsibilities in life. Most of us have found ourselves mindlessly scrolling social media or similar during this time, which can feel like a waste.

For those who want to explore something more productive you can use that time for, here are just a few of the options that are easily available to us.

Explore the World of Online Learning

Online learning platforms have changed the game when it comes to self-improvement. Many might think learning stops when we finish our academic lives, but that simply isn’t true. Whether it’s learning more about taking care of our skin, healthy lifestyles, or about the countries we want to visit – learning never stops.

If you fancy picking up new skills, websites like Coursera, Udemy, and even YouTube have you covered. Whether you fancy learning Italian for that upcoming holiday or finally understanding what everyone’s on about with coding, there’s likely a course for you.

You can pause, rewind, and learn at your own pace – perfect for fitting around your schedule. Many universities also offer Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), so you could literally be learning a new topic whilst in your pyjamas.

Online Gaming

Gaming has had an interesting reputation over the years, but it really is a hobby open to anyone with all sorts of titles available to try. Whether you’re into brain-teasing puzzle games, relaxing simulation games, or even want to give online slots a go, there’s something for everyone.

Many games now offer social features, so you can chat and play with mates, but remember to keep personal information to yourself when gaming with strangers. Make sure to only download reputable games from the app store, or website that has the proper credentials in place.

Get Imaginative with Online Art Tutorials

Art therapy is having a proper moment, and for good reason. It’s a form of self-expression and a way to create something with your own hands and skills, even if that is digitally. Online art tutorials have made creative pursuits more accessible than ever – you can learn watercolor techniques, digital illustration, or even pottery from your sofa. There are plenty of kits you can order that’ll help you get started, with guides you can follow online, too.

The London Art College also provides excellent online options if you’re looking for something more formal and want to take your skills to the next level. Or, for a more informal class from a well-respected artist, there’s nothing better than having some friends over for a Bob Ross night to watch an episode and paint along with him.

Engage in Virtual Fitness Classes

Online fitness classes have revolutionised how we stay active, offering everything from gentle yoga sessions to high-energy HIIT workouts – all without having to fight for equipment. The flexibility is unbeatable, as you can squeeze in a 20-minute session before work or during lunch.

Platforms like YouTube, Peloton, and various fitness apps offer countless options, whether it’s a pre-recorded session or even a live remote class.

The best part about exploring online hobbies is that you can try different things without major commitment. Start with free options, see what sparks your interest, and gradually invest more time and money in the activities you genuinely enjoy.

Don’t chase your losses. Walk away. Gamble responsibly.