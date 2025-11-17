Salt & Stone: Luxury Without Compromise

Thoughtful essentials, timeless design, and exclusive savings coming soon.

Salt & Stone is a unisex skincare brand, created by professional snowboarder Nima Jalali. The range draws on what he learned about the elements and how they affect the skin and body.

The products are designed with nature in mind, and even the name gives it a luxe beachy vibe.

Here are a few of the best sellers:

The first product on our wishlist is the Body Wash in Bergamot & Hinoki. It’s a gel cleanser that creates a rich, hydrating lather thanks to seaweed extracts and hyaluronic acid.

The scent is described as fresh and uplifting, with crisp bergamot and sharp grapefruit at the top, hinoki and vetiver at the heart, and eucalyptus, amber, and orange blossom at the base. It’s designed to feel energizing and refreshing — which we all need in the morning.

Next is the Body Cream in Saffron & Cedar. This is a hydrating, ultra-rich cream with seaweed extracts and squalane to help restore the skin’s moisture barrier. Despite its richness, it absorbs quickly, leaving a silky soft finish and locked-in scent.

The fragrance has saffron and neroli at the top, jasmine, oakmoss, and surf wax at the heart, and sugar cane and cedarwood at the base. It’s described as fresh and woody.

Another key product is the Body Mist. It’s a lightweight, nutrient-rich spray that feels gentle on skin. The formula includes glycerin and red algae to leave skin soft, with a subtle scent that lingers without being overpowering.

The mists come in five gender-neutral scents, including Bergamot & Hinoki, Santal & Vetiver, Saffron & Cedar, Neroli & Basil, and Black Rose & Oud. You can layer them with the matching body wash or lotion for an extra pop.

Thinking about gifts? Check out the holiday sets and bundles. These make it easy to try a few products at once or put together a thoughtful present. They combine best-sellers in matching scent families with clean, simple packaging.

Visit the official Salt & Stone website for exclusive offers and seasonal bundles. The brand proves that luxury doesn’t need to be complicated — just simple, well-made products with an ode to nature.