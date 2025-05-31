Hair Rescue: Supplements That Save Strands

Statistics show that 50% of women and 70% of men will experience hair loss and thinning in their lifetime. All vital amino acids are, by definition, essential for the body to maintain overall health. However, specific vitamins have been found to directly impact the health, strength, and appearance of hair shafts and follicles.

When purchasing any supplemental product, including iron, folic acid, and marine collagen supplements, it is vital to select products manufactured by trusted and accredited companies. Many dietary supplements on the market are not FDA-approved, meaning their safety and effectiveness are not always guaranteed.

Collagen

As you age, the natural formation of collagen in the human body starts to decrease. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, essential for providing strength, support, and structure to nearly everything, from bones and muscles to organs, blood vessels, tendons, and the skin. It is the primary structural protein found in cartilage, hair, and nails, and is vital for maintaining healthy locks.

Supplements are a fantastic way of maintaining healthy levels of collagen, especially when your production levels begin to slow down. However, to reap the full benefits of this powerhouse protein, you must be consistent in taking your supplements and use products created by trusted and accredited manufacturers.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient needed for the biosynthesis of collagen, L-carnitine, and certain neurotransmitters, and is directly involved in protein metabolism. Collagen and other proteins play a crucial role in promoting healthy hair growth. Vitamin C aids also aids in absorbing plant-based iron, another vital nutrient for hair growth.

Vitamin C is naturally found in all citrus fruits, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, potatoes, spinach, strawberries, and tomatoes, but it can also be ingested as a supplement if you struggle to meet the recommended intake level through diet alone.

Biotin

Biotin is a crucial vitamin for healthy hair growth, and a deficiency in it will lead to thinning hair and hair loss. However, biotin deficiency is very rare and is nearly always linked to an inherited disorder known as biotinidase deficiency. In some cases, pregnancy, raw egg consumption, alcohol use disorder, and antibiotic use can lead to an acquired biotin deficiency, but this will often rectify itself once a balanced lifestyle is resumed.

Biotin can be found in eggs, wheat cereals, rice, dairy products, and several vegetables, meaning vegetarians and vegans will be able to fulfill their daily needs. While there is no concrete evidence to suggest that high-dose biotin supplements can help hair regrow in a biotin deficiency, they are still commonly recommended by hair loss specialists.

Iron

Iron deficiency is the most common nutritional deficiency worldwide, primarily affecting women of reproductive age. Hair cells are among the most active in the human body, requiring adequate iron levels to function at their optimal level.

Iron is naturally found in red meat, fish, grains, vegetables, and poultry; however, prescribed supplemental sources can be used to maintain healthy levels in individuals who suffer from severe deficiencies.

Magnesium

Magnesium is a mineral that plays a crucial role in regulating the function of enzymes essential for RNA and DNA synthesis, as well as in cell replication. This means it has a direct role in supporting normal growth in hair shafts. Additionally, magnesium is involved in the production of various proteins, including keratin, the primary building block of hair.

Magnesium can be found in various food sources, including leafy green vegetables, bananas, beans, soy products, dairy, and seafood. Most people obtain enough magnesium through their diet alone, but supplements can be a valuable alternative for those who struggle to access the necessary sources.

Folic Acid

Folic Acid is an essential B vitamin and one of the few that contains specific benefits geared towards hair growth, as it helps regulate keratin production —the primary protein found in the hair shaft. A deficiency in this vitamin can lead to thinning and brittle hair, increasing the risk of hair loss.

Natural sources of folic acid include vegetables, particularly dark green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts, dairy products, eggs, meat, poultry, and grains. People with alcohol use disorders, pregnant women, and those with malabsorptive disorders can benefit from folic acid supplements to reach their recommended daily intake.

Important Things to Consider

Hair loss or thinning can be the result of multiple factors. You may be suffering from a vitamin deficiency, experiencing frequent high levels of stress and anxiety, or consuming a poor diet that lacks proper nutrition. When you are feeling overly stressed or not eating enough, the body’s natural reaction is to shut down hair growth first and redirect nutrients and energy to the organs where it is needed most.

Before starting any new medication or supplement for hair growth, it is essential to consult with your doctor to discuss your hair loss and assess whether there may be a more serious underlying issue. Once they have given you the go-ahead, you can work together to find sustainable solutions for your unique problem, whether that be taking a specific vitamin, using a topical serum, or starting a prescribed oral medication.