How to Soften Smile Lines (Nasolabial Folds): What Works

Smile lines, the creases that run from the sides of your nose to the corners of your mouth, are a normal part of aging and facial expression. Over time, factors like volume loss, thinner skin, and decreased collagen make these lines deeper and more noticeable.

The good news is there are clinically supported ways to reduce their appearance without surgery, whether you’re after a subtle improvement or a more refreshed look.

What Causes Smile Lines

Smile lines (also called nasolabial folds) form partly because of facial movement, but they become more obvious with age due to:

Loss of mid-face volume: As skeletal bone and fat diminish, support for the cheek area weakens.

As skeletal bone and fat diminish, support for the cheek area weakens. Collagen and elastin decline: These structural proteins degrade with age, allowing folds to deepen.

These structural proteins degrade with age, allowing folds to deepen. Skin thinning and dehydration: Dry or thinner skin creases more easily.

While everyone has these lines to some degree, how prominent they become varies from person to person.

Treatments That Can Reduce Smile Lines

When lifestyle and skincare alone aren’t enough, in-clinic procedures often give the most noticeable results:

Dermal Fillers

Injectable hyaluronic acid fillers are widely used to soften smile lines by restoring lost volume and adding structure beneath the skin. Results are typically visible immediately and can last several months.

Microneedling

This collagen-stimulating therapy uses tiny needles to create controlled micro-injuries, encouraging your body to renew elastin and collagen, which can improve firmness and diminish the appearance of folds over time.

Radiofrequency and Combined Treatments

Devices that deliver heat energy to deeper layers of skin while stimulating collagen can help tighten tissues and make lines less pronounced.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)

Using your own growth factors to support tissue regeneration, PRP can be paired with other treatments to enhance results in texture and tone.

“Smile lines reflect a combination of natural ageing and changing skin support,” says Dr Phil Frost, Founder and Medical Director of Face Value Cosmetic Medicine. “Addressing both volume loss and skin quality gives a more balanced, natural improvement rather than just trying to ‘erase’ the line on the surface.”

This quote helps explain why many clinicians take a layered approach: it’s not just about filling a crease, but also improving the skin and structure around it.

Can You Prevent Smile Lines?

While you can’t stop ageing, good skin habits help slow their progression:

Daily SPF: Sun exposure accelerates collagen breakdown.

Sun exposure accelerates collagen breakdown. Hydration and moisturising: Keeps skin plump and resilient.

Keeps skin plump and resilient. Healthy lifestyle: Smoking avoidance, good sleep, and balanced nutrition support overall skin health.

Topical products with retinoids, peptides, or hyaluronic acid can help skin appear smoother, but may not significantly change deeper folds on their own.

Final Thoughts

Smile lines are a natural feature of the face, but you don’t have to simply accept them if they’re affecting how you feel. A combination of volume restoration, collagen stimulation, and consistent skin care can significantly soften their appearance, while leaving your expressions intact.