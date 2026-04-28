The Healthiest Foods that NBA Athletes Consume

We’ve all fallen off the wagon and eaten something we probably shouldn’t have, right? It happens. To stay disciplined and stick to a healthy eating plan, many of us require the same mental strength that NBA players have. After all, these basketball players are undoubtedly tempted by greasy burgers at times, but they often don’t give in, given their dedication to the sport.

From following healthy seafood recipes to consuming protein-packed snacks, the NBA’s cohort of athletes therefore put a lot of time and effort into the foods they eat. Additionally, some players have their own chefs who prepare nutrient-dense dishes, while certain NBA franchises require players to follow strict diet plans. In the end, though, when a player returns home from a big win, it’s up to them to stick to it as they attempt to unlock their best performances.

For basketball fans who follow the biggest NBA clashes and occasionally bet on the action after assessing today’s DraftKings NBA playoffs lines, they perhaps aren’t always aware of the dedication needed by players in this area.

So, with men and women everywhere always looking for inspiration as they attempt to eat well and provide their bodies with the good stuff it needs, below we highlight some healthy foods the NBA’s athletes consume. After all, if it works for them, then why can’t it work for us, too?

Protein is a must

These days, people are finally beginning to understand the importance of protein. For NBA players, protein is essential when it comes to recovery. It helps repair muscles and build strength, for example. As such, many NBA players eat large amounts of protein, be it through fish like salmon or a steak dinner. In terms of breakfast, eggs are filled with protein, while Greek yoghurt and berries are another go-to pick for many basketball players.

Complex carbs are needed

Occasionally, combined with the aforementioned protein they require, NBA professionals also need to munch on an adequate amount of complex carbohydrates, given the intense training sessions they need to be fueled for.

From brown rice and sweet potatoes to quinoa and whole-grain pasta, there are some healthy dishes to make using these carb-filled ingredients. However, it’s worth noting that consuming large amounts of carbs works for these professionals as they’re always burning them off, meaning you need to do the same.

Healthy fats matter

Like professional NBA players, many people enjoy options like avocado on sourdough toast. A commonly enjoyed breakfast in the NBA, it’s ideal for players looking to improve joint health and recover quickly ahead of the big game on the weekend.

Alongside avocado, many players also consume nuts and seeds, fatty fish, and they add olive oil to salads and the like. These healthy fats also help to reduce inflammation.

Don’t forget vegetables

This next food group is an obvious choice to make, given the good stuff they’re packed with, although some people ignore vegetables. However, this vitally important food is never forgotten by NBA players as they’re filled with antioxidants and much-needed vitamins.

From leafy greens to vitamin-rich choices, some of the most popular veggies devoured by NBA athletes on a daily basis include kale, spinach, broccoli, red bell peppers, Brussels sprouts, and Swiss chard.

Fruit is another must-eat food

Finally, alongside protein shakes and plant-based foods, NBA athletes ensure they’re getting their five-a-day by eating large portions of fruit. Not only is fruit easy to digest and it aids recovery, but fruits like bananas and berries also possess antioxidants and can help to hydrate players.