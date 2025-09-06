Recipe: Salmon with Fresh Orange Marinade

Oranges are packed with natural goodness, and this recipe – Salmon with Fresh Australian Orange Marinade is sure to become a family favourite.

Research has revealed that special antioxidants found in oranges help keep bones and joints in tip top shape and protect against osteoporosis as we age – so now is the time to start eating delicious Australian oranges.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 4-6 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Fish

4 x 100 g pieces salmon fillet, skin removed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Marinade

Juice of 2 Australian Valencia oranges

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tablespoon tomato paste (no added salt)

1 teaspoon madras curry powder

1 teaspoon ginger, finely grated

½ teaspoon brown sugar

Cucumber Relish

2 Lebanese cucumbers, peeled, halved and seeded

2 Roma tomatoes, halved and seeded

Juice of 1 Australian Valencia orange

Juice of ½ lemon

1-2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves

2 green onions, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon sugar

Method

1. To make the marinade, stir together juices, tomato paste, spices and sugar.

2. Place fish in baking dish and pour half of marinade over fillets. Cover and marinade in fridge for 15 minutes. Set aside remaining marinade and make the sauce later.

3. To make the relish cut cucumbers and tomatoes into small cubes. Add juices, mint, onion and season with salt and sugar. Cool and cover.

4. Preheat oven to 100°C

5. Heat a non stick frying pan or barbecue until hot. Brush with oil. Remove fish from marinade (discard left over marinade) and put it in pan, presentation side down. Cook for 3-4 minutes (depending upon thickness of the fish), turn and cook for a further minute (flesh flakes when tested).

6. Rest in a warm oven for about 1 minute.

7. Add remaining marinade to the hot pan, simmer and reduce slightly.

8. Place a piece of fish on each plate and top with the sauce and relish. Serve with steamed brown or wild rice or a wholegrain baguette.

Hint: frozen fish can be used for this recipe/White fish alternative: snapper, ling or barramundi fillets