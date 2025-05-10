Look After Your Hair During Snowy Getaways

Harsh weather conditions can wreak havoc on your hair, and the same goes for the intense cold. Of course, you shouldn’t let that stop you from enjoying a cheap ski holiday. With that in mind, our team has gathered some top tips to help you protect your hair during snowy getaways.

If you want to make sure your hair stays perfect no matter the weather, then keep reading this short guide.

Hydrate with a deep conditioner or hair mask

Cold air and indoor heating have one thing in common. They’re both excellent at stripping the moisture from your hair. To keep your hair soft and healthy, you’ll need to put that moisture back in with a deep-conditioning treatment.

You can use your preferred hair mask or leave-in conditioner, but you should be using it regularly to keep your luscious locks in peak condition. We recommend using the treatment roughly once or twice a week, as this will prevent any dryness or brittleness from damaging your hair.

Protect hair from UV and wind exposure

Something else that can easily damage your hair is UV radiation. Typically, this doesn’t affect you because most of the rays get blocked by the atmosphere. However, when you’re skiing (especially at high-altitude resorts), the air is a lot thinner, and more UV rays get through.

To fully protect your hair, you should use a UV-protective spray. Alternatively, you could wear a hat or scarf that fully covers your hair, which will shield it from both sun damage and wind burn.

Avoid overwashing

Something else that can dry out and damage your hair is over washing. Shampoo is meant to remove excess oils and keep you clean, but using too much can strip away the essential oils your hair needs to remain healthy.

To give your hair the best chance, we recommend washing every 2-3 days as needed and using a sulphate-free shampoo. This can help your hair retain its natural oils and improve its longevity.

Use a silk or satin liner inside your beanie

Wool and fleece hats are great because they keep you warm and can protect your head from the harsh elements. On the other hand, they can cause friction and breakage in your hair. You shouldn’t have to choose between protecting your head and protecting your hair, which is why we suggest getting a silk or satin liner for your beanie.

Not only will this help to protect your hair from any damage, but it will also reduce frizz and static. In other words, even when you take your hat off, you’ll still have the perfect hair day.

Braid it before you ski

If you want to minimise tangle, breakage, and wind knots, you should braid your hair before you ski.

Your hair can easily fall out of your beanie, so if it’s long and prone to dryness, then braiding it first is just another form of protection. It should also keep your hair tighter and prevent it from falling out as easily.