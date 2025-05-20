Guide To Choosing the Right Floor Tile Thickness

One aspect of choosing tiles that’s easy to overlook is the thickness of the tiles. While you probably could use the same thickness for every tiling project, it might not last as long as you hope.

This is because tiles have different durability ratings and thicknesses for other areas. Unfortunately, this does make choosing the right tile slightly tricky, but believe us, it’s worth taking the time to find the right thickness.

Understanding tile thickness

In general, we measure tile thickness in millimetres or inches, depending on where you are from. The thickness of a tile varies with the material and a particular cut of that specific tile. This is what the standard wall and floor tile thickness is generally:

Wall tiles are typically thinner than floor tiles because they don’t need to handle the same pressure. The range is from 4mm to 10mm

Floor tiles have a wider range of thicknesses, ranging from around 8mm to 20mm. The thicker tiles are made to provide more durability and strength for areas with more foot traffic

Factors to consider when choosing tile thickness

There are a few factors that are going to influence the thickness of the tiles you need to buy, like:

1. Traffic level

In a residential home, the areas with the highest foot traffic are usually the kitchen, hallway, and the entrance with tiles installed. Because of how often people use these areas, you may want to consider getting thicker tiles for them, at least 10mm or more.

For areas that don’t get as much traffic, like your bedroom if it’s tiled, the bathroom, or a guest room, you could use a slightly thinner tile. If you choose to tile your garage, you may want to use thicker tiles too, especially if you’re parking your car in it.

2. Subfloor material

The subfloor refers to the layer of flooring under the tiles. Generally, this flooring needs to be well-prepared and evened out to make sure that it’s suitable for the tiles to be installed. If the subfloor is concrete, then thinner tiles may be more suitable.

However, with wooden subfloors, thicker tiles would be needed to prevent them from flexing with the movement of the wood. Again, this would depend on the type of wood you’ve used, as some woods are harder than others.

3. Tile size

Tile size will also influence thickness. Larger tiles are usually thicker to offer them more stability and to make them more rigid to prevent them from breaking during installation. On the other hand, smaller tiles could be thinner because their size makes them more stable.

4. Installation location

The location where the tiles are installed will also affect their thickness. For example, if you’re installing tiles outdoors near the pool, patio, or walkway in the garden, you may want to install thicker tiles for their durability and moisture resistance.

5. Tile type

Finally, the type of tile you choose will also impact its thickness. For instance, ceramic and porcelain tiles generally come in various thicknesses because they are among the most popular tiling materials. But certain natural stone tiles may be naturally thicker and denser, making them stronger alternatives.

Can the thickness of a tile impact its aesthetic?

Of course it can. If you’re using a tile that’s 20mm thick, that’s essentially taking up 2cm of your floor. Thicker tiles generally make a place feel more luxurious, giving it a more solid underfoot feel. Most of the impact on the aesthetics of a home would come from the style of the tile, too though.

Other factors to consider

In addition to the factors above, here are some others you may want to consider:

Thicker tiles may require thicker or wider grout lines, which could also impact the aesthetics

If you’re tiling multiple floors, you would need to factor in the thickness of the tiles to create a seamless transition between rooms

Consider hiring a professional to install the tiles, as they would have the training and experience to do the job properly and insurance to cover you and them in the event of a mistake

Where to find floor tiles

Finding the right floor tiles can be a challenge, especially if you need to drive from shop to shop to find the tiles you want. Why not simply look online? You can buy quality floor tiles on Cheap Tiles Online. Browse through their vast selection and have them delivered to your door.

Final thoughts

When it comes to considering tile depth, you need to factor in the traffic level, subfloor material, tile size, installation location, any challenges to it, and the tile material you’re choosing. Once you’ve considered these things, you can start the process of choosing the right tiles for your home.