7 Unique Gift Ideas to Send a Loved One

Sending a gift can be a difficult process. Not only do you have to think deeply about the person and what they like, but you’ll have to consider the occasion and how the gift will get to them.

Here are a few unique gift ideas to send to a loved one.

1. Custom Gifts

Custom gifts allow you to personalize a gift so that your loved one will feel like you took the extra time and effort to show them you care. With a custom gift, you can put any photo on a mug, blanket, pillow, and more.

You can even send your loved one a picture puzzle of their pet. No matter what gift you choose, you can make it truly unique with a photo of something that your loved one cares about more than anything else in the world.

2. Bonsai Tree

Bonsai trees are known for their minimalistic beauty and small size. While many of us can’t bring trees into our homes, we can still get the outdoors inside with a beautiful little bonsai tree that makes the perfect addition to any room of your home.

Not to mention, adding a little green can make your loved one feel more awake and productive throughout the day. It also gives them something to care for, which can improve their mental health. What’s even better is that with a bonsai tree delivery, you don’t have to worry about going to the store and finding a bonsai tree, shipping it, and potentially having it get destroyed during transit.

3. Zen Garden

Not everyone can afford to take a beach vacation to relax. If a bonsai tree isn’t enough to help your loved one relax after a stressful day at work, you can get them a zen garden. Not only can a zen garden encourage your loved one to relax and calm down, but they also make a great conversation piece in any home.

A zen garden kit comes with everything your loved one needs to decorate their garden, including rakes and tools to help them get their zen on.

4. Keyring Holder

Is your loved one always losing their keys? Then we have the perfect gift for them. If your friend is always late for every occasion, including work, because they can never find their keys, then you can get them a keyring holder that sits right by their front door.

Of course, they’ll have to get into the habit of hanging their keys after they come home, but if the keyring holder is placed somewhere they will look after coming home, such as the mudroom or entryway, then you can ensure that they’ll never lose their keys again.

5. Personalized Welcome Mat

Not every welcome mat has to be welcoming. If your friend has a dark sense of humor or wants people to stay off their property, then you can get them a personalized welcome mat that keeps unwanted guests away. You can also purchase them an inviting welcome mat, depending on their personality.

6. Weighted Blanket

While weighted blankets can be used to curb anxiety, many people use them because they’re comfortable. In fact, if you get the right weight, your blanket will feel like a warm hug when you need it most.

Weighted blankets can make anyone feel more comfortable whether they’re watching television on the couch or sleeping in their bed.

7. 3D Puzzle

We’re yet to meet someone who doesn’t love a good puzzle. However, your friend doesn’t need the average 2D puzzle. Instead, get them a 3D puzzle that they can put in any room as a conversation starter and let everyone know how skilled they are at putting the pieces together.

Shopping for your loved ones can be challenging, especially if they seem to have everything, but it doesn’t have to be. Surprise them with something extra special by picking one or more items from this list.