5 Benefits of Using a Weighted Blanket

Regardless of your personal home decor aesthetic, you may have noticed the hype that weighted blankets have garnered over the years. From celebrities to your best friends, these blankets are praised highly in various segments.

Made with plush fabric, weighted beads, discs, or pellets, these blankets can easily emulate the feeling of a warm hug. Apart from their cozy touch and pleasant sensation, these blankets also boast of a few more benefits that enhance their value by a significant margin.

If you have not used these blankets before, the following 5 benefits may help you make an informed decision about purchasing one for yourself or a loved one.

1. They Ensure Better Sleep

One of the most significant benefits of a weighted blanket rests in its contribution to better sleep. Since these blankets come with a noticeable yet comfortable weight, they can help reduce any restless movements during your sleep and curb any turning and tossing through the night.

This effect goes a long way towards helping you enjoy a full night’s sleep. Whether you are buying blankets to pair them with your silk sheets or cotton bedspread, you can look forward to an ideally relaxing slumber where you don’t have to wake up every other hour.

2. They Induce a Feeling of Calmness

Apart from helping you improve your sleep, weighted blankets are also known for delivering a feeling of calmness. This is possible to their projected sensation of a comfortable hug, which stems from their material, structure, and overall design.

That is also one of the biggest reasons why these blankets are a hit with parents with restless kids and adults with different anxiety disorders. With several patterns, colors, and materials, these blankets can also seamlessly become a part of any bedroom decor and stay within arm’s reach for ideal comfort.

3. They Can Work as Home Therapy

Due to their weighted and warm feel, these blankets serve as an excellent source of home therapy for various issues. This includes, but is not limited to, anxious feelings, panicked sensations, and increased heart rate.

It is because the weight of these blankets projects a sense of relaxation towards your autonomic nervous system. As a result, your body’s quick responses can lower to an ideal level. This helps soothe you from the stress you might be feeling from issues, such as anxiety and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

4. They Deliver Additional Warmth

Many traditional blankets cannot provide you with the level of warmth that you need during colder seasons. This is especially true if you live in an area with excessively low temperatures during the winter.

But weighted blankets go above and beyond in this aspect and leave their traditional counterparts behind. With their soft fabric and layered structure, weighted blankets can provide you with the warmth you require in colder weather. Just grab a hot chocolate mug, and you are ready to enjoy your ideal winter evening.

5. They Are Helpful for Autism

People with autism often find it difficult to interact or feel calm in certain situations. This particular sensation or effect differs on a case-to-case basis, but it often triggers feelings of disturbance from surrounding noises and movements.

Due to the gentle yet noticeable heaviness of weighted blankets, they can often help people with autism who feel these disturbances on an elevated level. As a result, they have also become a helpful tool for parents who have kids with autism.

Final thoughts

By keeping these benefits in mind, you can make a decision regarding purchasing these blankets. Thanks to the variety of styles and sizes, you can easily find an option that suits your needs perfectly.