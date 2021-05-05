5 Beach Destinations to Travel on a Budget

As the summer weather finally settles in, we find ourselves thinking more and more about the beach. A family beach trip is a quintessential summer experience and an opportunity to make some amazing memories with your loved ones. If you have a young family, sometimes the cost of travel can feel overwhelming and stressful.

Luckily, it doesn’t have to be! You can still have an incredible beach vacation without breaking the bank. Read on for our favorite budget-friendly beach destinations in the US.

Myrtle Beach, SC

If you’re hoping for a classic East Coast beach getaway that can keep your wallet happy, this small city on the coast of South Carolina might be right for you.

Myrtle Beach is probably the most kid-friendly location on our list, perfect for those traveling with children this summer. With its snack stands, arcades, and a full-fledged amusement park, the buzzing boardwalk, is sure to keep kids of all ages entertained all summer long.

Miami Beach, FL

While a “budget-friendly trip to Miami” might seem like an oxymoron, there is actually a very good reason this high-profile Florida city makes our list. While flights are typically the most expensive part of any trip, it’s so easy to find cheap flights to Miami that this is not an issue. This means that you can spend a little extra on lodgings close to the water and still keep your costs reasonable.

Our suggestion: Stick to more authentic Cuban and Dominican restaurants for food that is both delicious and inexpensive. Plus, we would like to remind you that being a Goddess on the beach is absolutely free.

Big Sur, CA

Unfortunately, most California beaches had to be left off of this list because visiting the West Coast is so expensive. Lucky for us, that is not the case for the Big Sur, a gorgeous stretch off of the Golden State coast.

Unlike some of the other destinations on this list, the weather in Big Sur tends to be a little cooler and the beaches a little rockier. However, what it lacks in heat and humidity, it makes up for in stunning natural beauty. With plenty of hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities to choose from, you’ll have no problem keeping the kids happy on this family trip.

Virginia Beach, VA

Located right where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Chesapeake Bay, this lovely little city on the coast of Virginia often gets overlooked on lists like ours. That’s a shame, though. With a full 3 mile boardwalk and tasty hole-in-the-wall eateries, Virginia Beach is an ideal location for your next family vacation.

Add to this the very affordable beachfront lodgings and Virginia Beach qualifies as a hidden gem! Whatever you do, don’t leave town without trying the “Doc Taylor” sandwich, a local favorite that features tomatoes grilled with crispy parmesan. Yum!

Rehoboth Beach, DE

With plenty of gorgeous swimmable beaches and an exciting beachside nightlife, Rehoboth Beach is a perfect summer destination for both parents and kids. Although extremely crowded around Memorial Day and Labor Day, this East Coast hideaway is a mellow, family-friendly paradise for the rest of the summer.

To keep costs down, grab your camping gear and sleep under the stars right on the beach. Eat your breakfast at a picnic table just steps from the ocean, or head into town and check out the boutiques and souvenir shops. No matter how you choose to spend your time in Rehoboth, it’s sure to be a vacation that you won’t ever forget.

Affordable travel doesn’t have to be complicated. With our list of budget-friendly beach spots, you’re only a trip away from the family vacation of your dreams!