Your Guide To Creating A More Relaxing, Satisfying Life

It’s never too late to begin creating a more relaxing, satisfying life. We won’t always be able to avoid stressful situations, but we can make sure we are living a life that we love for the most part. If your life just isn’t satisfying enough, and you know full well you’re not relaxing as much as you should, read on. There are plenty if suggestions that will allow just about anybody to improve their life and live feeling more fulfilled and stress-free each day!



Slow Down And Relax

First of all: don’t treat each and every day like you’re on a mission to do the impossible. This attitude can be admirable, and can even be helpful in some situations, but as the saying goes ‘if you rush in this life, you’ll be early into the next.’ Many people rush from one task to the other with a nervous, busy energy that does nothing but cause stress. Do your best to slow down, breathe, and relax when completing tasks. You’ll feel so much better.



You don’t even need anything fancy to start doing this. You can start by taking some deep breaths. Breathe right in through your nose and out through your mouth. Make sure they’re belly breaths! It shouldn’t take long before you feel considerably more relaxed.



Do your best to stay in the moment as you go about your day, rather than worrying about the past or the future!



Travel More Often

Travelling is beneficial in numerous ways. It helps us to take in other cultures, becoming more appreciative of them. It helps us to learn new things, do things we never thought we’d do, and literally become new people! Travel expands the mind and feeds the soul. It is truly the only thing you can spend money on thay will make you richer!



Whether you’re taking a weekend break to a different city, or you’re finally booking that fortnight long cruise you’ve been thinking about, you can come back feeling like a brand new person. People who travel live far more satisfying lives than those who don’t. Your style may be relaxing beach holidays, or you might prefer trips where you’re learning something new, like scuba diving. Whatever your ‘jam’ is, aim to do more of it and know that it’s money well spent!



Spend More Time With Your Friends

Speaking to your friends is basically free therapy, so if you’ve been feeling stressed, give them a call. Even if you’re not feeling stressed, it’s super important to keep the people who matter close to us. As we get older, different things can get in the way, and staying in touch with our loved ones can become more difficult. People tend to move houses, have more kids, get married, and have a variety of other things going on that can mean not seeing them as much. Do your best to make time for your friends, even if it’s just a 30 minute coffee or a 15 minute phone call.



If you’d like to make more friends so that you can enrich your life further, why not join a class or a workshop? These are the most perfect places to meet like minded people!



Take The Time For Self Care Regularly

Self care is essential to feeling relaxed and satisfied – and it isn’t all about painting your nails either. Self care is simply taking action to preserve your own health. It includes going for a walk, meditating, napping, and doing the things you know are good for you but are all too easy to put off. Feel like something is missing from your self care routine? Have a go-to drink that you can make when you need a little more relaxation! Peppermint, chamomile, rooibos, and Oolong Tea are particularly delicious and relaxing. It’s probably a good idea not to drink caffeine if you’re trying to wind down, as it can send your mind into overdrive and give you the jitters when you consume too much of it.



If you’re going to do what it takes to take care of your health, you’re going to want to ensure your home environment is just right, too. An aromatherapy diffuser can make your home smell delicious, and the oils you use have fantastic health benefits. Then there are things like incense, which are also great if you like to meditate. Making your home feel like your very own safe haven will give you the perfect place to return to, whether you’re coming home from a week-long holiday in the Caribbean or a long day at work.



Eat Nutritious Foods – But Make Sure You Enjoy Them

Eating nutritious foods becomes even more important as we get older, as our bodies aren’t able to bounce back like they used to. Remember when you were a teen, or even in your 20s, and you could eat just about anything you wanted? You should be a little more mindful as you get older. This doesn’t mean living off salads, though! There are plenty of yummy, delicious foods that you can eat that are very enjoyable. Try making meals from scratch out of fresh foods and herbs. You can swap things like regular pasta for red lentil pasta, and white potato for sweet potato – but remember, no food is a ‘bad’ food, so don’t get into that unhealthy mindset!



The key is to eat foods you both enjoy and make you feel and perform at your best. Eating a portion of veg with each meal is great, and of course, trying to avoid processed foods is a good idea. Just remember that a healthy diet means a balanced diet, and stressing about it will do more harm than good! If you fancy a bit of cake, have the cake.



Learning to listen to your body and eat intuitively will be one of the best things you do.



Get Plenty of Rest

Getting plenty of rest is something we realize is important when we are unable to burn the candle at both ends anymore. The majority of people need 8 hours a night, but this depends on daily activity levels, and other factors. Remember, just because you can get by on very little sleep, doesn’t mean it’s good for you. In fact, some studies suggest that getting less than 6 hours sleep a night is just as bad as getting none at all.



If you’re going to get the right amount of quality rest (quality being the keyword), you’re going to want to make sure your room is the perfect place for sleep. Ensure your room is just right by using pillow spray to make it smell amazing and help you to drift off. Crack a window if it’s too warm, or add a blanket if it’s too cold. Make sure it’s completely dark, and that no noise is able to penetrate your safe haven’s walls. It’s so important that your environment is right, or your sleeping pattern will suffer. If you haven’t been getting a high quality of sleep, you can usually blame your environment.



To get a better night’s sleep, you may also want to consider the following:

Avoiding caffeine after 2pm

Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning

Exercise in the morning

Avoid too much exercise in the evening

Have a bedtime routine that allows you to wind down

When you’ve had a quality night’s rest you’ll be able to tell the difference. You’ll perform better at almost everything you do, and there are long term benefits too, such as reducing stress, preventing cancer, and improved memory retention.

Read More Books

Reading more books can be a great way to relax, especially at night time. Not tired? Don’t worry! Pick up a book and read for a while. Try not to read anything that will make your brain work overtime when you’re supposed to be sleeping. Reading is one of the best things you can do to quickly become tired and fall into a peaceful sleep.



However, you don’t just have to wait until it’s bedtime to read (or until you’re on a beautiful beach somewhere). The more you read, the more you learn! You can try reading self help/improvement books so that you can further hone your mindset and routine and live a healthier life. These types of books are fantastic to read in the morning before you start the day, as they can help to get you into that positive mindset that you will carry into everything you do. There are all kinds out there that could resonate with you. That being said, fiction books are a great way to unwind and escape from our daily routines for a while. Reading a mix of both will likely do you the world of good!



Creating a more relaxing, satisfying life has a lot to do with our daily habits. You don’t necessarily need to change your life, because changing the way you feel could very well do that for you!