What are the most common workplace injuries in Brisbane?

No matter how careful we are, workplace injuries can happen. A lapse in judgement, a wet floor, or employer neglect all contribute to workplace injuries in Brisbane, with the most common workplace injury being strain injuries, caused by long periods in awkward positions, poor posture due to workstations, or lifting more weight than you can.

Many injuries that occur in the workplace can be a cause for a compensation claim, especially if your injury could have been avoided. Today, we show you the most common workplace injuries that occur in Brisbane.

Most common workplace injuries

Workplace injuries like repetitive strain injuries, slips and falls, and being hit by moving objects are some of the most common workplace injuries. These injuries can look different depending on your work industry, but they can deserve a compensation claim. Let’s look at these common workplace injuries now:

Repetitive strain injuries (RSI)

Repetitive strain injuries and musculoskeletal injuries are very common, affecting everything from your ligaments to muscles. They can be impacted by your daily workplace habits, like lifting objects that are too heavy or performing repetitive tasks without breaks. We also see these injuries from awkward positions that workers are in and constant pressure on specific body parts.

Commonly, these injuries are seen in the following industries:

Construction and mining

Hairdressing and beauty

Manufacturing

Plumbing and electrical work

Falls, trips, and slips

Falls, slips, and trips are very common, caused by something small like water not being cleaned up, or improper stairs and other structures in the workplace. Slips, trips, and falls make up 21.8% of serious workplace injury claims, caused by poor physical conditions or physical hazards. Some of these hazards and conditions include:

Poorly lit corridors with wet patches

Piles of boxes in walkways

Irregular flooring without proper signage

Busy entrance ways without mats during wet weather

Temporary power cable solutions on the floor

Missing guardrails in storage areas

Slips, trips, and falls can happen in any industry, but we see them more commonly in the following sectors:

Construction

Healthcare

Retail trade

Social assistance

Transportating

Warehousing

Being hit by moving objects

Moving objects can fall or hit you during work, causing injury. These types of injuries make up around 15.8% of serious workplace claims. These injuries can be caused by forklift loads that are not appropriately balanced, tools on scaffolding slowly moving to the edge, or shortcuts of passing under suspended loads to save time.

A moving object can hit anyone during work, but the chances are higher in these types of workplaces:

Construction sites

Logging operations

Manufacturing floors

Transportation hubs

Warehouses

Mental stress or psychological injuries

Mental stress or psychological injuries cannot necessarily be seen, but they can impact your life in the same way. At least 10% of workplace injury claims are for psychological or mental stress, and this does not account for those suffering in silence. These claims might come from being overworked, a lack of guidance when completing tasks, a poor work/life balance, or a tense and hostile workplace environment.

These situations can happen anywhere, but we typically see them in the following industries:

Construction

Customer service and call centres

Education

Healthcare

Retail and hospitality

Work-related vehicle accidents

Work-related vehicle accidents have a catastrophic impact, with nearly 30% of all workplace fatalities being caused by road crashes. Several reasons can cause a work-related vehicle accident, but we typically see them caused by:

Fatigue

Inadequate training

Vehicle maintenance issues are not being addressed

Failure to use the correct safety gear

Driving under the influence

What happens if I am injured at work?

If you are injured at work, you must report it and seek medical assistance before filing a claim to get the compensation you deserve. This typically follows the same process, listed below:

Seek medical advice immediately Tell your employer and ensure they document the injury Gather all evidence, including photos of your injury and where the incident occurred Ask for witness details or CCTV footage of the accident File a WorkCover claim with your employer or directly with their insurer Seek legal advice from a workplace injury lawyer who can advise you

