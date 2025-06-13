Four Ways To Style A Hoodie

With a deep history rooted in hip-hop, skater style, and sport, the hoodie has come a long way. These days, it shows up across all kinds of fashion scenes — from streetwear staples to smart-casual wardrobes.

You’ll find graphic hoodies that feature bold prints and artistic designs, sitting right alongside more tailored versions made to look a little sharper.

One of the reasons the hoodie’s stuck around is its versatility. It’s comfortable, easy to wear, and can be styled in different ways depending on where you’re headed. Functional, wearable, and always in rotation — it’s no wonder the hoodie has become a modern must-have.

The Casual Everyday

This is the classic hoodie look. It’s comfortable, relaxed, and easy to wear. Keep it simple with a t-shirt or vest underneath, ideally in a colour that complements the hoodie. For the bottom half, jeans or track pants both work. If you go for trackies, matching the colour to your hoodie creates a clean, put-together feel.

Stick with sneakers to keep the sporty vibe going, or switch to deck shoes if you want a more laid-back take. It’s the kind of outfit that’s perfect for hanging at home or heading out for a casual walk with mates.

Going Smart Casual

It might have humble beginnings, but that doesn’t mean a hoodie can’t fit into a smart casual look. The key is choosing a high-quality piece, such as pure cotton, and maybe even a designer label if that’s your style.

While hoodies are usually seen as outerwear, they can work surprisingly well layered under a well-cut jacket and paired with smart trousers. In this case, it’s all about the fabric and fit.

On your feet, choose a pair of smart loafers and, for that little extra touch of style, go for some fun, colorful socks.

On the Street

While many assume the hoodie’s origins are rooted in street culture, its history is more layered than that. Even so, it’s a perfect fit for streetwear, with bold colours, comfortable cuts, and standout logos making it both eye-catching and practical.

If you’re wearing your hoodie with street style in mind, go big or go home. It’s going to look best if you go for a bold design and a vibrant shade of material.

Cargo pants or denim are ideal, and hi-top sneakers will complete the look. Accessorize with a stylish backpack and don’t forget the baseball cap to wear under the hood.

Dressed Down

There are going to be times when you want to fall somewhere between casual and smart. That’s when the principle of dressing down comes into play. It might be for a dress-down day at work, or an occasion where the level of smartness is open to interpretation.

Adding a hoodie to almost any outfit will have that effect. It brings a casual twist without necessarily making things too casual.

As with many elements of fashion, it’s all about good judgment — and a bit of trial and error.

To really pull off any of these looks, take your time experimenting with different combinations, even the ones you don’t expect might surprise you once you see them in the mirror.

It can be tricky, especially for men, to define a personal style. But the key is to be bold and open to new ideas. And starting with your favourite hoodie is a pretty solid place to begin.