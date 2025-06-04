What to Know Before Starting Retinol

Along with ‘antioxidants’, ‘hyaluronic acid’, and ‘ceramides’, retinol has been one of the biggest buzzwords in skincare in the last few years. With its stronger sister retinal proclaimed by Vogue as a major trend for 2025, this magic ingredient is set to continue its reign for some time.

Are you interested in incorporating retinol into your routine? Find out what it does, effects to be aware of, and how to get started with it in your skincare.

Understanding Retinol and Its Benefits

Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A. It was first approved and exclusively used for treating acne in the 1970s, and just a decade later, its anti-aging benefits were being investigated.

Its primary impact is speeding up skin cell turnover, sparking a natural exfoliating effect that helps keep pores clear. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce breakouts and the redness and swelling associated with acne.

Retinol also stimulates collagen production, which minimizes the appearance of fine lines, makes the skin look plumper, and restores a natural glow. Collagen is one of the body’s most important proteins, working with elastin to support the skin. With age, we naturally lose these key structural proteins, which is why retinol has become the champion of a lot of anti-aging skincare.

Mitigating Potential Side Effects

Retinol can help you see major improvements, and fast, but its potency can contribute to negative effects if you mismanage the use of retinol.

Common side effects include dryness and peeling, especially in the initial stages, and redness. It’s also important to be aware that retinol can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight, so it should be applied at night and used in combination with a daily SPF to reduce the risk of irritation.

Incorporating Retinol into Your Routine

Retinol has a reputation for being a bad fit with sensitive skin, but if you follow a step-by-step guide on how to apply retinol, you can integrate it into your skincare with confidence and reap the benefits from the beginning while avoiding any harmful consequences. The key is to go slowly so your skin has time to adjust, increasing how much you use until it’s at a comfortable level.

Retinol should always be applied at night. Start with a serum containing the active ingredient, applying a pea-sized amount to clean and dry skin. These serums often contain peptides and ceramides too to strengthen the barrier function and make the retinol more tolerable for the skin. After a few minutes, follow up with a moisturizer to help counteract dryness and hydrate the face.

Begin by using retinol every other night to assess your skin’s reaction before incorporating it fully into your bedtime routine. Some people find that sandwiching serum application between light layers of moisturiser reduces the risk of skin irritation.