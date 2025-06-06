6 things to know before taking your first ice bath

Ice baths have exploded in popularity thanks to athletes, wellness enthusiasts, and influencers swearing by their benefits. From faster muscle recovery to a boost in your mood, cold water immersion has made its way from elite sports centres to bathrooms and gardens around the world.

But before you go out and buy an obscene amount of ice and jump headfirst into it, today we’re looking at six things you should know to get the most out of your ice bath, while keeping it safe and effective.

1. It’s going to be a shock

Firstly, it should come as no surprise that getting into your first ice bath is going to feel intense. When you step into water that’s 10 degrees C, it’s completely normal for your body to react with a spike in heart rate or slight panic. This is called the cold shock response, and some experts might find it more strange if you don’t have this response to your first ice bath.

The key here is to control your breathing. Focus on steady, slow intakes and long, controlled exhales. This helps to reduce the panic signals being sent to your brain and allows you to settle into the cold water faster. Even many beginners find that their bodies begin to adjust after 30 seconds or so – so stick with it!

2. Don’t stay in too long

Ice baths have plenty of health benefits, but staying in too long can actually do more harm than good, especially if it’s your first time.

For your first ice bath, we recommend aiming for two or three minutes. As you become more accustomed to the water temperature, build your time up to between 5 and 8 minutes. Anything beyond this increases the risk of unfavourable side effects like numbness or even mild hypothermia. Always listen to your body and get out carefully if you feel dizzy, disoriented, or incredibly uncomfortable.

3. You won’t need as much ice as you think

Picturing an ice bath, you might think you need loads of ice to fill the tub straight to the top. However, you don’t actually need much ice at all to reap the rewards of an ice bath. Most of the positive effects are achievable between 10 and 15 degrees C, which you can achieve with cold tap water and a couple of baths of ice.

We recommend filling your ice bath either in the early morning or during colder times of the day so you don’t need to buy too much ice. Use a thermometer to check that the temperature doesn’t rise or fall outside the optimum temperature too soon!

4. Timing matters

The best time for cold exposure can vary depending on your reason for using an ice bath. For example, if you want to use the water to help your muscles recover after a workout, jump in within 30 minutes of finishing your exercise to reduce inflammation and muscle soreness.

Alternatively, if you want to boost your mental resiliency and energy, try an ice bath the first thing in the morning to spike adrenaline, dopamine, and mood-lifting endorphins. Avoid taking an ice bath right before bed, as the surge in stress hormones can interfere with sleep for some people.

5. Prepare yourself with some warm clothes and a towel

Believe us, you’ll thank yourself after your bath! Before you step foot in the icy cold water, set yourself up with a comforting post-bath routine. Have a warm towel, socks, and dry clothes ready and waiting for you so you don’t have to scramble for these things when you get out. Your body will continue to cool down for several minutes after you leave the water, so it’s important to dry off quickly and get warm.

Alternatively, some people prefer jumping into a hot shower right after their ice bath. This is otherwise known as hot and cold therapy, and it has many unique benefits compared to using cold and hot therapies separately.

6. Mindset is everything

An ice bath is a test for your physical body, but that’s not all. It’s also a mental challenge, which is ultimately dependent on how you react to the water. Heading into the icy tub with the right mindset can completely change your experience for the better. Instead of focusing on the discomfort, think of it as a controlled stressor that strengthens your body and mind.

The best thing to do here is to use breathing techniques, count down the seconds, and focus on a positive affirmation or two while you’re in the water. Many ice water enthusiasts swear by the ‘smile in the ice’ rule – if you can manage a smile while submerged in freezing water, you’re well on your way to mastering the challenge.

Take the plunge and book an ice bath today!

Your first ice bath might be intimidating, but it can also be an exhilarating, mood-boosting, and genuinely transformative experience.

By approaching it with preparation, realistic expectations, and a steady breath, you’ll not only survive your first plunge – you’ll probably find yourself wanting to go back for more. If you’re ready to test your limits and take the plunge, check out ice baths near you today. Here you’ll find how to book your first appointment, as well as plenty more information on the benefits of ice bath therapy.