The Future of Self-Care: How Beauty Technology Is Elevating Skincare Routines

Skincare has moved beyond creams and serums, with new treatments and tools becoming part of our routines. Today, a new wave of beauty technology is reshaping the way we care for our skin — offering sophisticated, non-invasive options designed to enhance the cosmetic appearance of healthy-looking skin.

At the forefront of this innovation is Beauty Technology, a distributor dedicated to bringing carefully selected, evidence-informed devices and cosmetic skincare solutions to Australia. Their portfolio offers clinics and beauty professionals the opportunity to elevate their treatment offerings with internationally renowned technology.

Among the highlights are the Aerolase Neo Elite and Era Elite, two advanced medical-grade laser systems intended for use by licensed healthcare professionals.

Aerolase Neo Elite is designed to treat dermatological medical conditions such as acne, rosacea, psoriasis, benign vascular lesions, and benign pigmented lesions.

is designed to treat dermatological medical conditions such as acne, rosacea, psoriasis, benign vascular lesions, and benign pigmented lesions. Era Elite is intended for the ablation of benign skin lesions and full-field skin resurfacing procedures.

These treatments should only be performed in professional clinical settings under the supervision of qualified healthcare providers.

Meanwhile, for those looking to support their skin’s hydration and refreshed appearance, CO2Lift offers a cosmetic solution. This advanced carboxytherapy gel mask is designed to promote hydration and comfort post-treatment or as part of a regular beauty routine.

Please note: CO2Lift is a cosmetic product not included on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG). It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical conditions.

For aesthetic practitioners interested in non-invasive hydration support, Byonik offers a pulse-synchronised device using laser light in conjunction with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants. Byonik is designed for use by professionals in aesthetic environments to support hydration and the appearance of skin quality.

Byonik is not ARTG-registered and is intended solely for aesthetic treatments.

Looking beyond the face, Slimyonik provides a gentle air pressure massage system, designed to support feelings of relaxation and general wellness.

Slimyonik is a wellness device, not ARTG-registered, and is not intended to treat or cure any medical conditions.

Beauty Technology continues to emphasise the importance of responsible innovation, offering devices and products that support the appearance of healthy skin and well-being within their approved uses.

Important Information:

Treatments using Aerolase Neo Elite and Era Elite must be conducted by licensed healthcare professionals in clinical settings.

Cosmetic products such as CO2Lift, Byonik, and Slimyonik are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.

Individual results may vary depending on multiple factors, including skin type and the specific protocols used.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Consult a healthcare professional to determine if this treatment is appropriate for your needs. Results may vary. This treatment is not intended to treat or cure any medical condition.