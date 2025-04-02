Keeping Your Home Safe as a Frequent Traveller

Whether for business or family holidays, taking regular trips away from home comes with unavoidable risks. Despite developments in home security technologies, police typically report over 250,000 burglaries every year in England and Wales.

From unlocked windows to faulty garage doors, the slightest vulnerabilities might be noticed by opportunistic thieves. No matter where you live or how far you’re going, here’s how to keep your home truly secure on your travels.

Secure all entry points

Firstly, you need to protect and safeguard the integrity of your home’s entry points. Your first task should be to secure the doors, windows and any other route into your home.

Reinforcing the locks on your front and back doors might be worthwhile if they haven’t been maintained recently. If you have any doubts about the quality of your doors or their locking mechanism, you could install security doors or smart locks for additional protection. Don’t forget to double-lock the door.

The external boundaries matter too. If you have a gated driveway or fenced garden, try to make sure there are no gaps in the woodwork. Deadbolts should be locked with a padlock wherever possible, while metal gates should be fixed shut or limited to keycode access.

Smart home technologies

From security cameras to automated lighting, smart technologies could makethe difference for your home security. A few of our recommendations include:

CCTV: Some of the best home CCTV systems are both cost-effective and discreet, allowing for enhanced security and remote surveillance. Many cameras offer features like motion-sensing alarms and downloadable footage.

Motion sensors: Whether installed to activate outdoor lighting or trigger a recording, motion sensors let you know when someone is approaching your property. Thieves are much less likely to attempt break-ins when they could be spotted by neighbours.

Smart lighting: Inside the home, setting a timer on ambient lighting could be an effective deterrent. It could either follow a set pattern or, with remote operation, be activated at different times each day to give the impression that someone’s at home.

Preventing maintenance issues

If something goes wrong with your property while you’re away, resolving the issue could be logistically awkward and a bit stressful too.

It’s worth making sure that your heating system and electronic appliances are failsafe or switched off. Setting timers for utilities or rescheduling important deliveries could be worthwhile. And if you notice an issue before you leave, don’t delay in getting it fixed!

Whether you’re travelling or spending time at home, it’s worth taking time to keep your home insurance up to date. This will give you peace of mind for your money if something goes wrong, no matter where you are.

Trusting your neighbours

Finally, don’t forget that your local community could help to keep you safe.

You could ask your neighbours to keep an eye on your home, perhaps even popping in to water your plants and check the post. Enlisting professional home watch services or security companies could help to professionally supervise yourproperty during extended trips.

With the right precautions, including smart home technologies and a trusted neighbour, you can relax and look forward to returning home.