Master the Art of Styling Chunky Platform Shoes

Chunky platform shoes are all the rage right now, and because of this, you may be looking to get a pair.

But, how do you style them? Here are a few tips to help you get a look that says “stylish and chic” when you wear your platform shoes.

Feminine

Whether it is chunky platforms or go-go boots by Melissa, the ultra-feminine style is a classic choice. There aren’t many rules for this look, but there are some staples to consider.

Think Barbie, and add bright colors, florals, and splashes of pink. You can also add in some bold patterns or faux fur to really take it to the next level. The goal here is “girly girl”, and then let the clothes do the talking.

Simple

Simple platform looks are easily one of the most simple, but also stylish looks to go for. For example, pairing some platform shoes with a pair of flowing linen pants and a simple T-shirt or button-down is perfect for the school run, brunch, or the office.

The best part is, a simple outfit can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Throw on a blazer, and you have an outfit that is ideal for work interviews, meetings, or events.

Babydoll

For the warmer months, the babydoll look is a classic that has stood the test of time. Defined by bright, pretty colors and patterns, babydoll dresses are fun and easy to wear, and match with almost any footwear.

If you don’t want to go down the ultra-casual route of wearing sneakers, and heels are a bit too formal — chunky platform shoes are the perfect middle ground.

Bold and Colorful

Instead of holding back with a minimal, neutral look, why not create a bold and eye-catching ensemble that lets your shoes shine?

For instance, opt for a pair of platform shoes in a bright or unusual hue, and go down the monochromatic route for your outfit, matching the color of your shoes with your clothing.

However, if too much color isn’t for you, you can opt for a simple, neutral outfit and let your shoes “pop.”

70s-Inspired

A list of platform shoe outfits wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the era that put them on the map. The 70s was a time for fashion, and when it comes to platforms you have plenty of options.

First, you can pay homage to the classic bell-bottom jeans and small T-shirt look, or go for a wrap-around dress if you want something a bit more glam. Don’t be afraid to play with colors and patterns either; this was an era influenced by hippy culture.

Streetstyle

Finally, streetstyle may seem like a world dominated by sneakers, but that isn’t completely true. Chunky platform shoes can easily be paired with a classic streetstyle look to create something fresh and unique.

Whether it’s baggy jeans and a hoodie, or a mini skirt and bomber jacket, experiment a bit, and swap out your sneakers with your platforms.

Tips for Choosing Platform Shoes

Now that you know how to style your platform shoes, here are a few tips for choosing a pair.

Fit

The first thing you need to consider is the fit. They shouldn’t be too tight, as this can lead to pain, blisters, etc. But, they also shouldn’t be too loose, as this will make it much harder to walk comfortably.

Height

The height of your platforms will depend on how comfortable you are walking in heels, as it can be a similar experience. While not quite the same, you can feel off-balance at first if you don’t have any experience.

Because of this, keep the platform quite low at the start, and once you have adjusted to walking in them, you can upgrade to a taller pair.

Stability

When it comes to stability, there is only one thing to look for, and that is the width of the sole.

Some platforms will have a slightly narrower sole, which can be trickier to balance and walk in. So, go for what you feel comfortable walking in.

Cushioning

Higher soles can be difficult to walk in and can be uncomfortable, because of this, look for a pair that has some decent cushioning. While this is fairly standard in most chunky platform shoes, it is still important to try before you buy.

In summary, it is very easy to create stylish, chic, and comfortable outfits with your platform shoes.

There are many routes you can go down, you can mix and match, or you can create something totally unique and personal to you. Whatever you choose, your shoes are bound to be the star of the show.