6 Beauty and Wellness Trends for the New Year

There are so many beauty and wellness trends that can be beneficial for us to implement, that it is sometimes hard to pick just a few to start with. So which ones are going to be easiest or most accessible?

Don’t worry, we have your back. Here are a few tips to get you started on your best beauty and wellness foot for the New Year!

1. Silk Pillowcase

Though you probably didn’t use as much heat on your hair last year as you normally would have, the stress and anxiety of last year may have done a number on your locks. If you need an easy, but noticeable adjustment, you should switch your pillowcase.

A silk pillowcase from Slip is a surefire way to make sure you are taking care of your hair while you sleep! By sleeping on the silk, it helps to eliminate frizz and unwanted damage to your hair while you rest. Making it smoother and more manageable when you wake up!

2. Skincare Regimen

There are so many skincare companies out there it is hard to choose which one will be best for you. So, why not pick one that works specifically for your skin. Curology is one of those brands that will work for you, not against you. They work with you to find exactly what your skin needs to heal and be the best skin possible!

One of the best parts about them is that they don’t just tell you what products to use from an algorithm. They match you with one of their masters, and they are with you throughout your whole skincare journey. They will help you choose products, check on your progress, and answer all your questions!

3. Journaling

A great wellness habit to get started with is journaling. Writing down your emotions, routines, accomplishments, and tasks, are all easy ways to practice your mindfulness. In turn, that will help you to work on your overall health and wellness.

Having everything written down allows you to reflect on the progress you made, too. That way you can learn from your past self, and have more of an opportunity to improve upon past mistakes.

4. More You Time

You time can come in many forms. If you are a bubble bather, face masker, or nap taker, you need to be in tune with what helps to refresh and re-energize you!

If you haven’t settled on what works best for you and you are looking for something to help aid you in relaxing “you time”, safe, natural CBD vape pens from CBDfx may be the answer you are looking for. Their products use only the highest of ingredients and are made to satisfy your CBD needs.

5. Personalized Hair Care

Say goodbye to drugstore haircare, and say hello to products made for you! Customized shampoo and conditioner from Function of Beauty is a great way to make sure your hair is getting what it needs.

Their quiz will help you describe what it is you are looking for in hair care, and what type of hair you actually have. Then they will work with you to create the special formula for your unique hair! Your hair will become the most beautiful it has ever been, and you will be prouder of those luscious locks!

6. Meal Prepping

Having a properly balanced diet is a must when it comes to beauty and wellness. By planning out your meals (or just your through-the-day snacks), you can make it so your body is getting the proper fuel to aid you with whatever your day throws your way.

You are able to make sure you have the right nutrition for your active lifestyle, too! If you are giving your body the proper nutrients it needs, you will be working toward the best you yet!

Though you may want to get out and try everything beauty and wellness related, we recommend starting with a few things that you want results with quickly or ones that will take longer to achieve.

That way you will see the change get into motion, and you will be starting on creating new beneficial habits! Happy New Year and happy journey!