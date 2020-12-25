The best home workouts to try right now

With the world becoming a lot more health-conscious and educated around physical and mental health these days, staying active at home has become an important part of people’s daily routines.

It’s certainly cheaper than a gym membership, although some people do additional fitness at home alongside their usual gym routine in a bid to stay fit for the winter or lose some extra weight, perhaps. Ultimately, it’s about what works best for you.

Working out at home does appeal to many people, though. It’s certainly far less of a hassle than venturing to the gym, plus you’re in your own comfortable space, and it will still provide you with the endorphins you need.

There are obviously distractions, be it Netflix, noisy children or games at www.mansioncasino.com/nz/live/, but once you establish a routine, you’ll be smashing your fitness goals in no time, all from the comfort of your own home. It helps to give a home workout a go too, with numerous online workouts to try, ranging from HIIT to low impact yoga, strength training, Barre, boxing, boot camps and Pilates, plus a whole host of other options.

With more and more people turning to live streams and YouTube videos for their home workouts, here’s a look at some of the best options to try in 2020.

FLY LDN

If you’re keen to find the best workouts from the Yoga, Barre and Pilates world, then FLY LDN is a fantastic option thanks to their reliable and helpful low impact workouts which help build up a sweat and become familiar with the techniques needed in this particular area of fitness.

Chiara Becuti, who is Head of Pilates and Barre, is a specific favourite on there, although there are numerous others well worth tuning in for.

P.Volve

A streaming platform comprising of over 200 videos that can all be accessed depending on what it is that you’re looking for, P.Volve offers a range of excellent workouts at the touch of a button, ranging from the likes of muscle-honing workouts to Pilates.

Some of them are intense and will certainly help you to feel the burn, alongside others that are more relaxed and low-impact.

Body by Ciara

Known as ‘Ciara London’, this fitness queen has been keeping her following fit in recent times with a range of accessible workouts that come with bundles of energy and some uplifting music. She even offers nutritional advice too, alongside giving tips around activities suitable for you, plus the option of joining her online squad.

Known on the fitness scene for specialising in bringing aerobics and 80’s dance classes well and truly back, Move Your Frame is a good option. For £10.99 a month, you gain access to additional classes online and access to some expert advice and tips around your workout.

Move with Maia Pilates

One for the Pilates fans among us, Move with Maia Pilates is an on-demand membership platform offering easy to grasp, incredibly informative, and endorphin-boosting classes that can be tailored towards your specific needs, be it with the aim of focussing on specific muscle groups, for example.

Peloton

A real favourite for so many at the moment, Peloton is hogging the limelight, and it’s easy to see why. Once you purchase the exercise bike for your home, you’re then able to access a range of spin classes which are live and incredibly fun.

A guaranteed killer workout, Peloton also comes with an app that offers a range of helpful tips and advice.

Other workouts worth checking out are Barrecore, Shreddy, Third Space, Kayla Itsines’ BBG, and Tone and Sculpt by Krissy Cela.