Best Ways to Say Happy Birthday During the Lockdown

When it comes to birthdays during quarantine, it is hard to celebrate as you did in the past. While this is true, it doesn’t mean that you cannot celebrate friends and family members with gifts that will be appreciated.

If you are looking for some great ideas, here are some of the best birthday gifts to send to those you love and care about in these trying times.

Flowers

Flowers are a universal way to say that you are thinking about someone. They also make a great birthday gift. When you order from a quality service provider such as Bouqs, you can find several options, including fresh flowers, live plants, and goodie baskets.

Each of these options offers a great way for you to say “happy birthday” to a friend or family member.

Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Who doesn’t love coffee? With more than 150 million people in the U.S., drinking coffee every day, giving the gift of coffee is a great way to say happy birthday.

To spice things up a bit, consider going with a cold brew coffee maker. This is a type of coffee that is somewhat underrated, but still quite delicious. To use these coffee makers, all you have to do is add your favorite ground coffee (a coarse grind works best) into the filter and then seal the airtight lid on top. The next step is to leave it in the refrigerator overnight to “brew.”

Beginner Cross-Stitch Kit

Being in lockdown has resulted in many people tapping into their creative side. After all, what else is there to do?

If you want to help foster and encourage this creativity, why not give a gift that inspires and helps keep them busy at the same time. A beginner cross-stitch kit is a perfect gift in this case.

You can find options with many designs and in many different sizes, which means it is a great gift option for anyone who loves to do things with their hands and be creative.

Whipped Shower Icing

Even if you have friends who do not have a bathtub, you can ensure they have a luxurious and decadent bathing experience with a jar of whipped shower icing. You will find that these unique products come with several layers of soapy “frosting.”

They are also available in several combinations that smell great and leave skin feeling silky and smooth.

An Assortment of Cookies or Other Sweet Treats

When it comes to great birthday gifts, nothing is better than cookies and other sweet treats. With a little research, you can find all kinds of options available online, including pre-made baskets and subscription services. Or, make your own variety basket filled with all their favorite sweet treats, for a unique and delicious birthday gift.

New Face Masks

Thanks to COVID-19, face masks are now an absolute necessity. Luckily, they are available in a variety of fun colors, textures and patterns, which also make them great accessories.

You can find masks in colors that match certain outfits or even to represent a person’s unique style or aesthetic. You can purchase face masks in affordable packs or have one custom made for your friend or loved one. Helping your loved ones and friends stay healthy is a great gift to give.

Beaded Face Mask Chains

Along with a face mask, why not add another pretty and fun accessory such as a beaded face mask chain. This will not only provide a great looking accessory for their mask, but it is also a practical and functional gift. After all, who wants to have to hold on to their mask when they take it off?

Even worse, they may put it down and forget where it is or drop it. All this can be avoided with the right face mask chain. Also, this is not something many people think about purchasing themselves, which makes it a great option for a birthday gift.

Movie Projector With Wi-Fi Connectivity

If you have a friend or family member who loves movies, then giving the gift of a Wi-Fi-connected movie projector is a great idea. With this, they can turn any wall – inside or outside – into a mini movie theater. When people are stuck indoors day after day, this can be a great reprieve and a fun way to watch favorite movies again.

They simply need to sync it with a device, such as their laptop or phone. These projectors can also be used to watch videos or play games. This is a birthday gift that everyone in the family will love.

Personalized Jewelry

Personalized jewelry, like the pieces that were popular in the 1990s, are coming back with a vengeance. Today, you can purchase all types of beaded or custom jewelry options featuring people’s names, where they live, their favorite things, or virtually anything else you can think of.

This is also a fun accessory they can wear and show off when at school or work, making it a great birthday gift for that special someone in your life.

Daily Planner

Most people agree – it would be great to be more organized. While this is true, many find this quite difficult to accomplish. Now is your time to shine with your birthday gift by providing your friend or loved one with a customizable daily planner.

With this, they can map out their days or weeks and keep up with the things they need to do.

What Are You Giving for Birthday Presents This Year?

When it comes to giving birthday presents, some people are naturally harder to buy for. While this is true, you can use the ideas here to find the perfect gift for someone in your life. Be sure to keep these ideas in mind and then – get shopping!

You can easily shop online to find these gift options and so many others. Consider what your loved ones or friends would like, which will help ensure that the right gifts are found and given to the people who matter most to you.