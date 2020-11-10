10 Beauty Teas That Actually Work Wonders for Your Skin

There are various health benefits available from teas, both inside and out. While some teas reduce cholesterol and the chance of heart failure, others can fight sleep issues with their antibacterial properties.

That aside, teas can be great for your skin too. Several beauty products now have formulations that include tea extracts.

Tea has terrific benefits, including soothing a sore throat and simply putting your mind at ease at a stressful moment. For convenience, you can purchase organic tea online and have it delivered to your doorstep.

Incidentally, green tea treats dark patches under the eyes, and lavender tea reduces stress lines that form on the face. Brewed tea is rich in antioxidants, anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory capabilities that treat all hair and skin conditions.

Let’s look at some of the teas and their properties as well as health benefits.

#1. Matcha Tea

One of the best sources of antioxidants is matcha tea, which is green in color. It helps with skin detox as it is rich in chlorophyll. It can also be beneficial when applied to the face.

You can either consume it or splash it on the face after brewing and cooling. If this is done regularly, it enhances a spot-free, clean complexion.

#2. Lavender Tea

Lavender tea has been known to reduce dandruff and treat hair loss. It also has calming benefits and has been known to reduce skin infections of all sorts.

#3. Dandelion Tea

Dandelions can sometimes be confused as mere weeds. However, their benefits are enormous. They are full of immune-enhancing properties and antioxidants, which aid in keeping your skin fresh and young.

Dandelions are also great for making tea, having in salads, and add great benefits to internal organs and the skin. Dandelion tea has been known to assist digestion, support liver function, and is a great detoxifier.

#4. Oolong Tea

There is no need to worry about wrinkles. With Oolong tea, you can apply a paste of it on the face, and it will take care of dark spots and wrinkles.

It also protects you from skin pigmentation and sun UV rays, which can be harmful. Oolong tea has antioxidants that assist with the removal of skin toxins.

#5. Green Tea

One of the significant causes of skin cancer is too much exposure to the sun. This can prematurely age your skin. A good sun damage-fighting agent is green tea due to the catechins found in it.

Skin damage is reduced by the potent polyphenols that fight free radicals, reducing damage caused to the skin. Green tea is good for preventing the formation of wrinkles and aiding ultraviolet rays protection.

#6. Jasmine Tea

Jasmine generally smells amazing. It has excellent antioxidant and antibacterial properties as stated at Healthline that help you to maintain a healthy system.

Not only does it add a good number of nutrients to the skin, but it also dilates and relaxes your blood vessels. This ultimately increases your blood supply, preventing aging, enhancing the healing of wounds, and treating conditions like acne.

#7. Lemongrass Tea

Drinking lemongrass tea aids in ridding acne and blemishes on your skin and cleanses your system too. It is a fantastic detox agent. It can also be applied to your face daily as a cool mixture.

#8. Chamomile Tea

One of the best ways to restore your skin is to have sufficient sleep. Chamomile tea has been known to induce sleep. This makes it the best tea for the skin as sleep enhances a glowing complexion.

It is also instrumental in eliminating dark circles under your eyes, reducing puffiness, and getting rid of that tired look. Chamomile tea is also great for irritated, red skin. Its antioxidant properties give you sufficient protection from the sun as it is full of quercetin.

#9. Ginger Tea

Ginger tea reduces the effect of hair falling by increasing scalp blood circulation. It has also been known to be an antiseptic treating all kinds of skin deficiencies.

10. Kombucha Tea

Drinking Kombucha tea regularly and applying a fine paste on your face for at least half an hour has excellent benefits. This tea brightens skin, visibly reducing wrinkles and the appearance of lines.

Kombucha tea consumption improves texture, clarity, and skin tones. It is lightly fermented and constitutes yeast, bacteria, and sugar. It also improves the elasticity of the skin.