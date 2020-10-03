Are You Ready to Buy a House? 7 Things to Check Out Before You Do

Everyone has different priorities when they are looking to buy a house. If you aren’t careful, you can easily get off track because investing in real estate can be a complex process.

You can write down a list of your must-have items to ensure you don’t miss features that you and your family will need. Having this priority list will help your realtor filter and eliminate homes that won’t fit your lifestyle.

The following are some of the major things to check before finally buying a house:

Checking the Property

Things might go wrong, regardless of whether the house is a new or a historic property. You should check on the property to ensure everything is as it should be. Some major things to check on include appliances, electric outlets, and electrical panels.

Open and close the doors and windows, and check areas of potential leakages such as baths, showers, sinks, and toilet seats. This helps ensure you’re moving into a house that is well built and reduces the likelihood of costly repairs in the future.

Insurance

You can determine how much coverage you need by calculating the value of your possessions. Consult your agent on the dollar amount that will be able to cover the value of your home’s structure, plus how much it would cost to rebuild. After knowing the dollar limit, you have to take an inventory of your possessions to know if they’re within that limit.

Replacement cost coverage is preferable as it pays for the amount required to replace your items. You should also check how much liability coverage you’ll need. You will need to have proof that you’ve paid your full premiums before closing. The right home coverage will give you financial protection for:

Items: if your possessions get destroyed the home insurance company will pay and replace them.

Legal bills: this will cover your medical bills if a guest is injured around your property and you’re held accountable.

House: the coverage can help you build new structures or make repairs after damage.

A place to stay: the coverage can give you temporary accommodation if your house is being repaired or being rebuilt.

Cross-check papers

Getting the correct paperwork is a crucial process in home buying. To have your property purchase run smoothly, there are vital documents you’ll need to check.

Some of the most important documents you may need include the encumbrance certificate, title deed, release certificate, mother deed, sale deed, survey sketch, tax receipts, and the power of attorney.

Pre-approval from a lender

Getting pre-approved is something you can do before buying a house. This is a vital process since it assures you you’ll get the loan for your house as long as your financial status or your credit score remains the same. A pre-approval letter gives you an advantage if you’re competing with another home buyer for a property you love.

A seller may enquire about how qualified a buyer is from their agent. They like security when selling to someone and they want to be sure you won’t be denied the loan. Shop for a good lender that will offer you the lowest mortgage rate.

Take stock of personal finances

You will need to check on your personal finances before committing to buying a home. Knowing what you can afford financially helps you know what your options are. Always try to improve your credit score and keep track of your spending.

Having a good credit rating will help you get approved for a loan much easier. The lender will need to know how much you have saved up for the deposit on your house. Typically, a homebuyer is required to put up at least 5 per cent of the price required for the house as a down payment.

Handle inspections

This is a normal and necessary process when you’re thinking of buying a home. Get professional inspectors to have a look at the house that you want to purchase. This process confirms whether there is any damage or if the structure is faulty in any way.

You will be able to check whether the seller was honest about the property or if it has issues that might have been hidden on the listing. After conducting the inspection and appraisal of the house, you can then secure a mortgage from a lender or bank.

List priorities

Listing priorities can come after you learn how much you can afford to spend on your home. You can now start checking and choosing homes from listings in the areas you’d like to live in.

You might not be able to find everything on your wishlist, but there will be some areas that are non-negotiable. Having your priorities in place will make it easier for you to know what to look at when you’re buying a home.