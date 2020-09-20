Easy DIY Plumbing Maintenance Checks

When it comes to taking care of and maintaining your home, it’s often so easy to focus on all the surface stuff, the state of the walls, the cabinets, the floors and even the decor elements. But there are other aspects that may not be the most immediately noticeable, but are just as important to the condition and value of your home.

Plumbing is one of those things that we largely don’t focus on because for the most part it just works and we don’t have to think about it. But what actually keeps your home in good condition is regular maintenance. If your plumbing goes unchecked for too long, chances are a problem will arise in the worst way. Plumbing issues aren’t just an unpleasant cost, they can also do massive damage to the structure of your home, and destroy floors and walls.

The good news about maintenance is you often don’t need a professional plumber to do it for you. When you know what to look for, you can keep an eye on your plumbing to nip any issues in the bud so they don’t become bigger costly problems. Here are a few simple things you can do to check your plumbing and make sure everything is in working order.

Blockages

It’s very common for sinks, and even showers to become blocked, and often this is a simple issue with a DIY fix. It’s easy to spot this issue. All you need to do is fill up your tub or sink and see if the water drains quickly. You can also open your shower for a few minutes and see if there’s any build up of water. If the drainage is really slow and even clogged, that’s a sign of something obstructing the pipes. A plunger can usually help to open up the pipes.

You can also use a homemade drain cleaner instead of store-bought to pour down the pipes and clean them. If the problem persists, when would it be time to call in a plumber? According to Fix It Right Plumbing, if the problem keeps occurring and if the drain cleaners and plumbing don’t seem to change the situation that’s when you need to get a professional involved. That way you won’t waste more time or in the worst case, do more damage. Learn more about when you might need the help of a plumber here: www.fixitrightplumbing.com.au/plumber-canberra/.

Water Damage

One simple thing you can do, especially with your kitchen cabinets and sink vanity cupboards is detect water damage. There are a few easy signs of this. The first is the thick, soggy and musty smell that cabinets get when they have been exposed to water. This is an unmistakable sign of a possible leak or deeper plumbing problem.

Another sign of prolonged water damage can be the bowing of the shelves in these cabinets, meaning they’ve been softened over time and have started losing their shape. This issue needs to be remedied quickly because the water damage can spread and irreparably destroy fittings, appliances and even furniture. You can also check for soggy floors behind toilets and sinks and for corrosion of pipes and valves to determine whether moisture is the problem.

Drips

Dripping taps and faucets can not only be annoying but costly if they go unfixed for too long. This is often the reason behind an unexplained increase in your water bill. Some of these things are easy to notice because of the annoying drip sound. If there’s no sound, you can close the plug in a sink or tub and leave it overnight and see if any water has collected in it. For toilets, one sign of an issue is the continuing sound of water filling up in the cistern. If it never stops and water continues to flow there is a plumbing issue.

Bonus Tip

There are many other plumbing fixes you can easily do on your own. If your toilet seat is wobbly and feels loose, there are two screws underneath the hinge that you can tighten. Instead of having to replace the toilet seat, this will fix it in minutes.

Toilet seats also become worn overtime. Instead of buying a completely new one, did you know that you can use spray paint in the same colour to recoat them? This is quick, easy, inexpensive and it’s a really nifty fix to have under your belt.

Plumbing is one aspect of home maintenance we should never ignore because often it leads to avoidable expenses and stress when small issues become major repair projects. There are so many checks you can do to ensure everything is fine so that you don’t realize it when it’s too late and your home incurs damage that reduces its value. Add these actions to your home maintenance checklist so it’s taken care of before it becomes a problem.