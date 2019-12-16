New Jean Trends for 2020

Jeans can be styled in a number of different ways and can be purchased in a number of different cuts and colours for all body types, but which are set to be on-trend during 2020? In this article, we will be providing you with some of our choices for the most on-trend jean styles in 2020.

Bootcut Jeans

For those that were sad when the boot cut trend ended, they are back in 2020 and are better than ever. Not only are they available in a number of different colours but the cut is perfect to tuck inside of your favourite winter boots making this the perfect all-round pair of jeans. Whether you pair this with a dressy top for a night out or a blouse and trench coat for a day in the office, this is the perfect way to look stylish all winter.

Distressed Jeans

Whether you are a fan of straight jeans or you are a fan of skinnies, this new year is the year of distressed denim. Though this was a trend in 2019, this is set to be bigger and better than ever in 2020. Whether you are a fan of cut out knees or slight rips all down the leg a distressed jean is the perfect option for you regardless of the colour that you decide to choose. Whether you are a fan of denim or not, this is the perfect way to shelter you from the cold.

High Waisted Skinny Jeans

Though the skinny jean will never go out of fashion, there is a new style on the market in the form of the high waisted skinny. Whether you decide to pair it with a crop top or your favourite winter jumper, you can wear high waisted skinny jeans all year round. This is great for those that live in jeans all year round as this style can be ordered in a number of different colours allowing you to have the perfect outfit at all times, regardless of what you have planned throughout the day.

Seams And Ribbed Jeans

The final style that is set to be a huge trend in 2020 is the seamed or ribbed jeans. Not only do they help to elongate the legs, but also provide a fitted style that is perfect for you whether you are running errands or hitting the town. Whether you decide to pair this with high heels or trainers, these are a style that is perfect for you. In addition to this, these jeans can also be paired with some doc martins for a walk in the snow, just grab your favourite coat, woollen hat and gloves and head out the door looking your best.

Regardless of the style of jeans that you decide to opt for, you are sure to be right on trend in 2020 with one of these choices. Which of these will you be choosing to add to your wardrobe before 2019 comes to an end?