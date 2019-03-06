6 Ways To Reduce Your Household’s Energy Use

It’s no well-kept secret that the energy market has been less than kind to customers in recent years. As wires, poles, and other crucial features have been upgraded, it’s the consumers that have to foot the bill, leading to a significant rise in the price of electricity and gas. This, coupled with constant reports of environmental issues, has made us all much more environmentally conscious. With that in mind, here are six ways to reduce your household’s energy use.



1. Replace The Old Boiler

Older boilers are much more likely to be inefficient. This means that they use more energy than necessarily required to heat your home. To remedy this, you should replace your boiler with a brand new one. You should also ensure that you have your boiler serviced on a regular basis to keep it in tip-top condition. This maintenance is necessary with air conditioning systems too.



2. Turn Off Standby Appliances

Unbeknownst to many, turning appliances on standby mode doesn’t actually turn them off. While they will use a lot less electricity, they will continue to use it nonetheless. This is known as vampire or phantom power. The only way to eliminate this problem is to go around your home and turn every appliance off at the wall. You can even unplug all of your tech for good measure.



3. Create An Outdoor Kitchen

When the weather is beautiful outside, and your home is hotter than the sun, the last thing that you want to be doing is cooking in a stuffy kitchen. Instead, you should contact professionals, like The Outdoor Chef, and have them create you an outdoor kitchen. This allows you to enjoy the lovely weather while you cook and means you don’t waste money trying to keep your home cool.



4. Buy Energy Efficient Appliances

Not all appliances are built the same way. While two cookers may look identical, one might use much more energy than the other for the same task. To limit wastage, you should upgrade all of your appliances to energy efficient models. You can also switch all of the light bulbs in your home to the energy-saving kind. This may require a larger initial investment, but it will save money.



5. Draught-Proof Your Home

Keeping your home at a comfortable temperature can be tricky and costly at the best of times, but a draught can make this task almost impossible. Whether it’s around your windows and doors or in the flooring, a single crack or gap can allow hot or cold air to ruin the climate in your property. Installing double-glazing and filling these gaps can stop this from happening.



6. Rethink Your Window Treatments

You may already have double-glazing windows, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t insulate your home just a little bit more. The right blinds or curtains can do the world of good at any time of year. During hot summer’s days, they can help to keep the heat out, but on colder winter’s nights, they will keep it in, ensuring that your home remains comfortable.



If you want to save the planet and your pockets, use the advice above to reduce your household’s energy use.