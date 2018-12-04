4 Changes You Can Make in Your Home to Be More Environmentally Conscious

Your home is your refuge: it’s the place where you spend the majority of your time, where you rest and recharge, and where you spend time with family. But since we spend so much time at home, it can easily be one of the places where our actions have the biggest environmental impact. Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to make some small changes at home that can go a long way when it comes to being environmentally conscious – here are four suggestions

Turn down your thermostat

One of the easiest ways to be more environmentally conscious at home, and improve your energy efficiency is by turning down the thermostat. When temperatures drop in the winter months, we have a tendency to turn out thermostats up to compensate and keep us warm in the comfort of our homes. However, a high-running thermostat can be an energy suck – especially when we tend to “set it and forget it” at certain temperatures, and then leave the house to go to work, run errands, have meals with friends, etc.

Instead, get in the habit of lowering the temperature on your thermostat just a few degrees. Even dropping it by three to five degrees can make a big difference in your monthly energy bill and overall energy efficiency. You can easily make up the difference of those extra degrees by wearing a sweater inside the house, or sleeping with an extra blanket on the bed.

Update your energy provider

It’s not fun to deal with bills, and changing your energy provider can be a hassle, which is why we tend to get complacent and just keep the “same old, same old.” However, updating your energy provider, especially to a renowned provider like Electricity Monster, can help your home use energy more efficiently, which will reduce your environmental impact, and also save you some money each month! At the very least, explore some other options out ther – you may be surprised at what you find.

Eat less red meat

Eating less red meat has been proven to help reduce carbon emissions. According to research, red meat “requires 28 times more land to produce than pork or chicken, 11 times more water and results in five times more climate-warming emissions.” So, by cutting down on red meat, and choosing chicken or vegetarian options when you dine, you’ll be able to make a significant impact on the environment for the better.

Seal windows and doors

Going around your house and sealing the windows and doors can help a lot with saving energy and being more environmentally conscious. Windows that are old, unsealed, and let air seep in and out can counteract your thermostat efforts and let warm air out of your home in winter. Maximize your energy efficiency by making sure that all the windows in your home are sealed tight, so as not to let extra air in or out.

It’s not hard to make adjustments in your home to be more environmentally friendly – it just requires a little bit of effort on a consistent basis. Make these changes today!