5 Cozy Home Accessories That Will Keep You Warm on Chilly Nights

No matter where you live, north, south, east or west, it is inevitable that some nights will simply be too cold for comfort. Whether you are sitting in the living room watching your favorite show on television or sitting in a recliner in your bedroom reading your latest novel, you want to be warm and comfy, don’t you? Even if you have central heating, there are times you just can’t get the chill out of your bones.

Here are five cozy home accessories sure to keep you warm on chilly nights.

1. Quilts, Comforters, and Blankets

Of course, home accessories to keep you warm must always include at least one toasty quilt blanket. While you might be tempted to go for fabric that is appealing, instead, opt for padding and warmth. How can you enjoy that book or sit still long enough to watch your favorite reality show if you aren’t warm? Keep one in every room so that no matter where you are, you can quickly snuggle up for ultimate comfort.

2. Tabletop Candle-Powered Room Warmers

Here is a rather unique but highly useful home accessory. Tabletop candle-powered room warmers actually do work! Keep one on the coffee table in front of you or place a few around the room so that all corners are heated. Some people use scented candles for that added bit of relaxation, but with or without fragrance, they do the job.

3. Remote Controlled Bedding Warmer

Then there is a handy gadget developed by a space-age engineer who was on a team that developed NASA spacesuits. If you are looking to jump into a warm and comfy bed, try the Bedjet. This gadget resembles a small vacuum cleaner with an oversized hose. It blows hot air under the bedding and shuts off when the temperature reaches 30 degrees above the temperature in the room. How cool is that?

4. Mug Warmers

Sometimes, just sitting under that quilt blanket keeps you warm, but what about your hot cider or cocoa? It can get chilled quite quickly if not kept warm, so an electric mug warmer keeps it just hot enough for a delightful sip now and again, and in the process, holding that warm mug warms your hands as well. Don’t feel like hot cocoa? Try hot water to keep your fingers from turning blue from the cold!

5. Tabletop Fireplace

While there are a number of electric fireplaces on the market, there is nothing more efficient than a tabletop fireplace. These can be placed right in front of you on the coffee table, the dining table, or an end table so that you are close enough to get the full effect of that warmth radiating out in your direction. Not only are they functional but they are lovely to look at as well.

Whether you are looking for home accessories to keep you warm next winter or on chilly spring or autumn nights, these home accessories can do the job. Add a little warmth to your home and see how easy it is to simply sit back and relax.