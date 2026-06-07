Recipe: Rainbow Salad

Lyndi Cohen, The Nude Nutritionist, has created this fresh and healthy Rainbow Salad for Persimmons Australia.

Add some colour to your autumn day with this healthy rainbow salad. Persimmons are packed with vitamins A and C, perfect for warding off colds during the cooler months.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Salad Ingredients

4 cups of baby spinach

¼ red cabbage

2 sweet persimmons

80g of Danish feta, crumbled

Seeds from ½ pomegranate

Dressing ingredients

¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 ½ tablespoons sweet chilli sauce

½ teaspoon salt

Method

Slice persimmon into thin wedges and thinly slice cabbage. Add to a serving bowl along with spinach leaves. Sprinkle with feta and top with pomegranate seeds. Combine all the dressing ingredients, toss through and enjoy!

Before you go, here are a few fun facts about persimmons:

They’re technically a type of berry. In Japan and Korea, persimmons are a symbol of good luck and long life. There are two main kinds: Hachiya (best when soft) and Fuyu (great when firm). They’re full of fibre, vitamin A, and antioxidants. Pop a ripe one in the freezer for a quick, sorbet-like treat.