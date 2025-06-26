What to Expect When Getting Multiple Dental Implants in Chatswood

Dental implants provide a strong and lasting solution for missing teeth. They look natural and work like real teeth.

When several teeth are missing, implants can support multiple crowns or even full dentures. Understanding how the process works helps patients feel more confident.

Initial Consultation and Assessment

The first step is a consultation. The dentist examines your mouth. They check your oral health and medical history. They also decide if you are suitable for implants.

What Happens During the Assessment

The dentist inspects your gums and remaining teeth. They look for signs of gum disease or decay. Oral hygiene is also assessed.

You will need X-rays or scans. These images show the jawbone’s condition. They help the dentist choose safe and effective implant sites.

Your medical history matters. The dentist will ask about health conditions and medications. Some conditions can slow healing or increase risks.

After this, you receive a treatment plan. It includes how many implants are needed. It also outlines their positions and any extra procedures, like bone grafting.

If there is gum disease or bone loss, it must be treated first. A healthy mouth is essential for successful implants. You may need to improve your oral hygiene or receive treatment before the procedure can begin.

The Implant Procedure

Dental implant treatment involves several steps. These steps must happen in the correct order. Healing time varies from person to person.

Damaged or decayed teeth are removed first. This creates space and prevents future issues.

If the jawbone is too weak, bone grafting may be needed. Bone material is added to strengthen the area. Healing can take several months.

The main surgery follows. Titanium screws are placed into the jaw. These act as artificial roots. The procedure is done under local anaesthesia. You won’t feel pain during the surgery.

Healing begins after the implants are placed. The bone grows around the implants. This process is called osseointegration. It takes time, but it is essential for stability.

After healing, abutments are added. These are small connectors. They link the implants to the final teeth. The final step is fitting crowns, bridges, or dentures. These are shaped to match your natural teeth.

Recovery and Care

Healing is different for everyone. Some people recover quickly. Others need more time. Following your dentist’s advice helps prevent problems.

Recovery Timeline

In the first few days, swelling and discomfort are common. Pain can be managed with medication. You should rest and avoid heavy activities. Eat soft foods during this time.

Over the next few months, the implant bonds with your jaw. This process is not painful. Still, care is needed. Avoid chewing hard or sticky foods. Choose soft, gentle foods instead.

Once healing is complete, the final teeth are attached. These look and feel like your own teeth. Most patients feel more confident at this stage.

Risks and How to Prevent Them

Dental implants are safe. However, problems can still happen. Knowing the risks helps you avoid them.

Infection is one risk. It can develop if the implant area is not kept clean. Brush and floss carefully. Follow your dentist’s cleaning advice.

Implant failure can also occur. Poor bone quality, smoking, or certain health conditions can cause failure. Avoid smoking. Maintain good general health.

Gum recession is another risk. It can be caused by poor cleaning or incorrect implant placement. Choose an experienced dentist. Keep your mouth clean.

Report any problems to your dentist. Pain, swelling, or a loose implant should not be ignored. Early treatment prevents bigger issues.

Looking After Dental Implants

Implants need daily care. They cannot decay, but gum infections can still occur.

Brush your teeth twice a day. Use a soft toothbrush. Choose a gentle toothpaste to avoid damaging the implants.

Clean between your teeth every day. Special floss or a water flosser works well around implants.

Avoid smoking. It reduces blood flow and slows healing. It also increases the risk of infection and implant failure.

See your dentist regularly. They will check your implants and clean hard-to-reach areas. These visits keep your mouth healthy.

Food to Eat and Avoid

Food choices affect healing. Some foods help recovery. Others may cause discomfort or damage.

After surgery, eat soft foods. Mashed fruits, cooked vegetables, eggs, and yoghurt are good options. These are gentle and nutritious.

Avoid crunchy, sticky, or hard foods. Don’t eat nuts, crisps, or chewy sweets. Hot and cold drinks may also irritate the area.

As healing continues, you can return to a normal diet. Take your dentist’s advice. Eating the right foods helps your implants settle properly.

The Process in Chatswood

Dentists in Chatswood use modern technology. They take 3D scans to plan your treatment. These scans show your teeth, jaw, and gums in detail.

The first visit includes a full mouth check. The dentist looks for infections, gum disease, or bone loss. Any problems must be fixed before implants are placed.

Implant surgery is done under local anaesthesia. You stay awake but feel no pain. The dentist places the implant into your jaw. Titanium is used because it is safe and strong.

Healing takes time. The bone must fuse with the implant. This stage can take several months. It is important for the implant’s success.

Once healed, the abutment is added. This part connects the implant to your new tooth. The final step is fitting your crown, bridge, or denture. The new teeth are made to match your natural ones.

Cleaning and Maintenance

Implants need daily cleaning. Plaque can build up around them. This leads to gum problems if ignored.

Brush your teeth every morning and night. Use a soft brush and non-abrasive toothpaste.

Floss between the implants and your natural teeth. Use special floss or a water flosser for best results.

Avoid smoking. It causes gum disease and implant failure.

See your dentist for regular check-ups. They will clean and examine your implants. These visits help you avoid long-term problems.

Cost and Treatment Time

Implants take time to complete. The process includes planning, surgery, healing, and final restoration. It may take several months in total.

Costs vary. It depends on how many implants you need. It also depends on whether extra treatments, like bone grafts, are required.

Some people choose implant-supported dentures. These need fewer implants. This option can reduce costs.

Dentists in Chatswood explain all costs clearly. They give you a full breakdown. Payment plans may also be available.

Common Questions About Dental Implants in Chatswood

Do implants hurt?

No, the surgery itself does not hurt. Local anaesthetic is used. Some soreness may occur after the procedure. It can be managed with medication.

How long do implants last?

Implants can last for many years. With proper care, they often last for decades.

Can anyone get implants?

Not everyone is suitable. You need healthy gums and strong jawbone. Your dentist will assess this during the consultation.

What if I smoke?

Smoking affects healing. It also raises the risk of failure. You should stop smoking before and after surgery.

How soon can I eat normally?

You can eat soft foods right after surgery. A normal diet can resume after healing. Your dentist will guide you.

Are implants covered by insurance?

It depends on your plan. Some policies cover part of the cost. Check with your provider for details.

How do I clean my implants?

Brush twice daily. Floss or use a water flosser. Use gentle toothpaste. Your dentist will show you the right method.