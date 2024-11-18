Viral Lip Sets You Must Get Your Hands On

Your lips are one of the main focal points of your face. In fact, it’s where many people look first. With that said, you want your lips to look fabulous — but it can be a challenge to get a picture-perfect pout without the right products.

Put your best pout forward with one of these viral lip sets.

Top Three Lip Care Sets

Before you dress your pout in inviting shades of lipstick, it’s essential to care for them properly. After all, nobody wants to drape lipstick onto dried-out, unsightly kissers. Here are our top three picks for impeccable lip care to get you started.

Fresh Color & Care Lip Collection

The fresh Color & Care Lip Collection is the beauty gift you’ve been waiting for. It includes five mini-sized lip balms that are guaranteed to provide exemplary moisture and buildable color, ensuring you can wear them day to night and beyond.

Taking a look inside this $47.00 (value of $68) set, you will find an assortment of top-notch balms to see you through any activity or event. Enjoy the Advanced Therapy Treatment balm to enhance suppleness and reduce fine lines and wrinkles around your kisser, or the Rose Tinted Lip Balm, which works to soften, condition, protect, and provide just the right amount of kissable color.

There are plenty of other options to suit your needs, too, including the Sugar Icon Tinted Lip Balm, Sugar Petal Tinted Lip Balm, and Sugar Honey Tinted Lip Balm. Each has its own combination of ingredients to help you achieve your best lips yet, including sugar, grapeseed oil, and vitamins C and E.

GIVE ME Lip Revival Kit

Struggling with dry, chapped lips? Don’t worry; you’re not alone, especially considering it’s the winter season! But there’s no need to panic or live with undesirable kissers as the GIVE ME Lip Revival Kit is here to revive your lips — quite literally.

This $19 kit (with a $37 value) comes with a lip scrub set and lemonade lip repair to exfoliate and deeply nourish even the driest lips. With this set, you can rescue your lips in any weather condition, making it a must for every beauty routine, whether you’re traveling or at home.

Naturium The Viral Lip Trio

If you’re on TikTok, you’ve likely seen these viral lip balms — and they’re trending for a reason. Naturium lip balms are known for their nourishing properties, all thanks to a unique combination of ingredients, including shea and plant squalene (moisturizer).

Now, you can purchase a set featuring a trio of the most-loved Naturium lip balms: clear for everyday use, petal for when you need a touch of rosiness, and a lip jam when you’re feelin’ fruity and fun and need a little razzle-dazzle of berry coloring.

Best Three Lipstick Set Options

Now that you’ve reached exquisitely soft, supple, and nourished lips with your favorite lip care kit, it’s time to add some va-va-voom with color! These are the best three lipstick set options on the market today.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lip Trio

Charlotte Tilbury never disappoints, and that includes this Hollywood Lip Trio for $32.00 (a $43.00 value).

This kit comes with a set of three travel-sized Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood icon lipsticks, all drenched in lovely pink hue variations to match any style or mood. Enjoy the bright and perky pout delivered from Kissing Icon Baby, dabble in a bit of red with the Matte Revolution Hollywood Vixin, or unleash your inner 90s child with the retro-inspired Kissing 90s Pink.

Regardless of which shade you fall in love with, you’ll enjoy lipstick that is entirely vegan and free of parabens and sulfates. These lipsticks are also known for their impressively long wear, so you won’t have to worry about touch-ups while in the boardroom during the day or breaking it down on the dance floor at midnight.

SEPHORA Mini Cream Lip Stain Set

Do you prefer lip stain as a lipstick instead? Then you need the SEPHORA Mini Cream Lip Stain Set in your life. This top-of-the-line lipstick set is just $38.00 (an $80.00 value) and comes with five highly pigmented, vibrant, and head-turning color options. Relish in an array of dazzling hues, like red-hot and sizzlin’ tints, and try out the tamer but still gorgeous mauves and roses.

These no-transfer lip stains are perfect for those seeking full coverage, long wear up to ten hours, and a delightful matte finish that can be seen for miles. You’ll also appreciate the adorable silver pouch in which the lipsticks are delivered, which can easily be reused down the line.

ColorPop Sugar Crystals

If you dream of a pout that can go toe-to-toe with Kim Kardashian and the like, you could consider the ColorPop Sugar Crystals.

Priced at just $16 (a $20 value), this set comes with two ultra-glossy and plumping lipsticks to help you achieve a desirable kiss — which is destined to trend on your social media sites, of course. Choose the tinted option to give your lips some come-hither color, or go with the clear option to let your natural color do the talkin’. It can also be worn on top of other favorite shades, too.

Filled with peptides and ceramides for ultimate plumping abilities and a yummy peppermint cookie flavor, you get everything you love with this set and nothing you don’t. After all, these Sugar Crystals are 100% cruelty-free!

Enjoy Luscious Lips With These Viral Lip Sets

With these viral lip sets, getting irresistible lips is a cinch. Start by choosing one of the lip care sets to create a soft and supple foundation for the gorgeous color options provided in these must-have lipstick sets.