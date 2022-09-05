5 Shops Not To Miss When You Are On Holiday in Nantucket

Nantucket is known for its distinctive New England coastal vibe, perfectly restored historic mansions and buildings, endless beaches, and untouched nature.

The island is a beloved second home and vacation destination by some of the wealthiest and most famous people in the country.

It is 30 miles away from Cape Cod and from Martha’s Vineyard and has been referred to as “billionaire’s isle.”

But while few can afford to buy a beautiful house on this island, there are many available short-term rental residences that you can book for a vacation there.

There are houses, cottages, lofts, and others that can be rented. Some are located in the Historic Downtown. Others are on the waterfront or in other villages and neighborhoods of this beautiful island.

Apart from the stunning mansions, the idyllic cottages, the historic lighthouses, and the dreamy beaches, Nantucket is also known as a foodie mecca and a shopping paradise.

Some of the most famous designers have boutiques there. But there are some unique stores with Nantucket-inspired apparel, souvenirs, and locally crafted items. You can also buy beautiful jewelry, hand-woven textiles, lightship baskets, and of course, the famous Nantucket Reds.

Here are the five shops you should visit when vacationing in Nantucket.

This is a small shop where you can buy the best nautical-inspired gifts. There are clothes, accessories, bags, artwork, jewelry, and other items to bring back a piece of Nantucket with you when you head home.

The store is very inviting, thanks to the owner Susan Fairgrieve who will gladly greet every single visitor and show them around the shop.

If you are wondering about the name – ACK stands for Nantucket’s airport code. 41 is the latitude, and 70 is the longitude coordinates of the New England island.

If you are looking for a place to buy some gorgeous handcrafted jewelry as a keepsake from your vacation in Nantucket, then this is the store to visit.

The owner Susan Lister Locke has been voted the best Nantucket Jeweler of the year for the past six years.

Her 18-karat gold or sterling silver jewelry is timeless and beautiful. Every piece is inspired by the ocean and the nature of Nantucket, combined with stunning gemstones like tourmaline, turquoise, and diamonds.

There is a fine art collection as well as a Nantucket collection of various gorgeous jewelry pieces you can choose from.

This is the famous shop on Main Street, where you can buy a pair of the iconic Nantucket Reds pants. Or any other apparel made from the recognizable faded red cotton canvas.

The Nantucket Reds pants became so popular that the owner of the store trademarked them back in the 1960s.

The shop was first founded by R.H. Macy, who later sold it and then on to open the Macy’s Department Store in NYC. So, when it was built in 1916, this was a department store for worker’s clothes. But today, Murray’s Toggery Shop is the only place where you can officially buy a pair of these iconic red sail pants.

The store is still owned and run by the Murray family, so you are very likely to meet at least one family member when you visit the famous Murray’s Toggery Shop.

This charming store offers some of the most intricate nautical-themed souvenirs, accessories, and other items you can find on the island.

The owner David Masters was one of the leading scrimshaw craftsmen in Nantucket. Scrimshaw was a traditional craft that the whaling ship sailors engaged in during their long travels across the ocean.

You can buy all kinds of scrimshaw items, such as knives, cufflinks, money clips, belt buckles, letter openers, and jewelry from the shop.

Apart from the scrimshaw products, the store has other crafted goods made of leather, 14 karat gold and sterling silver jewelry, hand-blown glass, footwear, and collectibles created by artisans from Nantucket.

This charming store with window boxes full of blooming flowers is another superb spot where you can buy all kinds of handmade goods.

The owner Kate opened this small adorable shop to support the small businesses and crafts makers from the island and around the world.

All of the products in Gift and Box are 100% handmade and thus unique. They include different accessories, ceramics and glassware, apparel, soaps, other skin and bath products, health and wellness goods, and nautical and Nantucket-themed souvenirs.

Once you are done with the shopping, you can ask for an added personally curated gift box for your purchase.

A percentage of every purchase from the shop goes to a local fund that helps people in need of expensive medical treatment away from the island.