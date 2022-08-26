Hair is made of keratin, the protein that makes up your skin, nails, and teeth. Keratin is produced when cells called keratinocytes continuously divide.

One of the main causes of hair loss is genetics. People with a hair loss problem are more likely to have a family member with the same condition and other genetically inherited conditions like alopecia and trichothiodystrophy.

Hair loss can also be caused by certain medications, diseases, or conditions, as well as physical damage to the hair follicle. Here is a list of natural remedies for hair loss and thinning hair.

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a succulent plant. The thickest inner portion of the leaf is used medicinally as an emollient and anti-inflammatory.

Aloe Vera has proteolytic enzymes that repair the scalp’s dead cells and thicken your hair. This promotes healthy hair growth, new cell division, and follicle development.

2. Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids thicken hair by strengthening and protecting it from damage. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids include chia seeds and fish oils.

Fish Oils are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids stimulate healthy hair growth and cell production.

3. Castor Oil

Castor Oil is an odorless, thick oil derived from castor beans. It is used in make-up products to lube, candles, and ink. Castor oil is another helpful scalp treatment.

It increases circulation to the hair follicles, encouraging healthy cell growth. It also serves as a moisturizer and helps hair look thicker.

4. Hair Transplant

Hair transplant is a surgical procedure involving transplanting healthy, natural hair onto bald areas. It is a permanent solution to hair loss and thinning hair. The new natural hair will grow from the same follicles as the rest of your hair.

The doctors use unique surgical techniques to restore your hair permanently. If you are looking for a natural way to restore your hair permanently, hair transplant Perth is a region with the best hair clinics.

5. Supplements and Vitamins

Supplements and vitamins are chemicals that can be taken in pill form to treat various illnesses and conditions. Iron, calcium, and zinc are common examples.

Vitamins and minerals can help thicken hair by encouraging new cell growth, improving blood circulation, and increasing follicle production. Vitamin C and D supplements also stimulate hair growth by helping to convert damaged cells into healthy new ones.

6. Tea Tree Oil

Tea Tree Oil is used in shampoos and other cosmetic products for its natural antibacterial properties, and is also used to treat hair loss. Tea tree oil helps thicken hair and help prevent dandruff, which can lead to hair thinning.

Conclusion

Hair loss is usually caused by genetics, certain medications or health conditions, or physical damage to the follicle.

Many natural remedies for hair loss and thinning hair have been proven effective, and the above remedies are among the best for hair loss and thinning.