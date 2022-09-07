New-generation treatments from Hair and Skin Science

Hair and Skin Science has clinics in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. The experienced team can treat a range of skin conditions and hair loss. Plus, you’ll find affordable injectables from registered nurses and medical specialists.

If you need a bit of a pick-me-up, Hair and Skin Science has two new-generation services that will make you look and feel revitalized.

Let’s check them out:

The Vampire Facial

You may have already heard of the “Vampire Facial”, which has become a celebrity favourite. Even though it sounds like something from a supernatural thriller, there’s definitely no neck-biting.

How does it work?

The technical name is actually PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) treatment.

This PRP treatment is an injectable service that uses your own blood cells. Your skin tissue can be renewed naturally, leaving you with a smoother finish and a healthy glow.

There are a number of reasons why people get a vampire facial. The treatment can be used to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and acne scarring.

It’s ideal for those who want a collagen hit.

PRF Skin Treatments

PRF treatments may not have a catchy name, but they are worth talking about. PRF stands for Platelet-Rich Fibrin and it’s big business in the US.

In Australia, Hair and Skin Science is the first clinic to offer this service.

Keep in mind that it’s been approved by the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) for hair loss and skin rejuvenation.

It’s similar to its vampiric sister, however, there is one key difference. When you get the original PRP, your blood is mixed with an anticoagulant, the PRF misses that step.

So, put simply, you get the same benefits, but it is slightly more powerful.

Hair and Skin Science recommends both treatments for the following areas:

Dark under eye circles

Overall face glow

Neck tightening

Smooth complexion

Back of Hands tightening

Lines around the mouth

Crepey skin

Improved skin tone

Rectifying UV damage

General ageing and preventative ageing

Acne scarring

Uneven skin tone

PRP skin treatments start at $350 and are available exclusively at Hair and Skin Science Clinics. Other popular services include micro-needling, Factor4 for skin and hair, and CO2 Fractional Laser.

These treatments won’t be for everyone, and there are free consultations available.

