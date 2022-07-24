Solar Panel Systems for Beginners

The advent of solar-powered technologies has taken many people by surprise. From a technology that was once very expensive and exclusive, is now one of the most readily available power sources for homes.

The journey has not been easy, and in this article, you will learn what solar power systems are, the advantages and disadvantages, and whether they are a great fit for you.

What Are Solar Energy Systems?

Solar energy systems consist of solar panels, inverters, grid networks, and batteries. The solar panels have specialized photovoltaic cells that convert solar energy into electrical energy. This energy is then converted into usable electric energy by the inverters and flows through the grid around the house for use. The batteries store the excess electrical energy for use when there is limited to no solar power.

The best solar power companies within California will take you through the pros and cons of solar systems for you and allow you to choose whether the system will work for you. In almost every case, most people benefit from solar panel systems.

Advantages of Installing Solar Energy

Your home is an ecosystem that needs to be sustainable for you. This means your home should not burden you financially, and therefore the shift towards solar energy should make financial sense. In the long run, solar power is cheaper than grid electricity. Most American homes spend about $140 on electric bills, whereas solar power will only require a one-time installation fee and you enjoy it for a lifetime.

One other financial advantage of solar power in your home is the fact that it will add to your home’s value. Homes with solar energy systems have a higher valuation by at least 30% as compared to homes that don’t have solar energy systems. The world is moving towards sustainable energy

How to Mitigate the Disadvantages of Solar Systems

There are some cons to installing solar systems; the main one is of cost. On average, solar power installation can be in the thousands and this is too steep for some families. To ensure you don’t drown in debt, you should consult a reputable solar company to get the best and most cost-effective means of achieving your solar power systems.

A trusted solar panel company will recommend cheap by effective components, even if some of the components may not be in their retail units.

Another way to mitigate cost is to take advantage of the incentives offered by the state and Federal governments for solar energy installation. You get tax write-offs or even refunds if you get solar energy for your home. There are even financial incentives ranging from government-sponsored solar installation to energy buy-back if you generate more power than you need and sell it back to the grid. These are all avenues of ensuring you don’t suffer financially from your solar system.

The best solar companies will guide you through the entire installation process before you even decide to sign up with them. They are equipped to offer you sound advice and even free consultation for your home.