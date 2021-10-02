How to wear push-up jeans

Bootylicious behinds are in, as stars like Beyonce and Kim Kardashian have taught us to embrace our curves.

If you want to get the look without the commitment of squats, then you need a pair of push-up jeans.

A good quality pair of push-up jeans will hug your buttocks and make you feel good. Day or night.

But how should you wear them? What are the best colours and cuts?

Read on to find out.

What are push-up jeans?

What are push-up jeans and how do they compare to your regular pair of denims? They’re usually made from a stretch denim fabric, with some elastane thrown into the mix.

They may have extra support to give your buttocks a lift. And they’ll usually have strategically placed pockets to make your booty look its best.

How to choose a style of push-up jeans

Shopping for jeans is never easy. If this is your first pair of push-up jeans, we recommend trying them on or buying from somewhere with an easy returns policy.

The push-up jeans you choose will depend on your body type and personal style. For example, you may love the look of high waisted jeans. Or you may prefer a skinny, slim, boyfriend, or regular fit.

The good news is, push-up jeans will come in similar cuts to traditional jeans.

What to wear with push-up jeans

You can wear push-up jeans with anything. For a casual day out, try pairing them with crisp white sneakers and a loose band tee.

Dress them up with a pair of heels, a buttoned shirt, and a cute blazer. Or get ready for a party with heeled boots and a black silk top.

What colour push-up jeans should you wear?

Push-up jeans come in a range of colours. The most common are blue denim wash shades. For example, you may choose light, medium, or dark blue. Or a collection of all three.

Black is always a fan-favourite and can be styled with a pair of combat boots or sandals. Or go for a light grey for the warmer months. You can wear pale grey denim with a white or lemon-yellow t-shirt for a cute, summertime vibe.

What denim trends are in for men?

What can he wear? There is jogg jeans for every male. These comfortable, fitted jeans come in a similar, stretchy fabric.

They’re stylish and can be worn for (almost) any ocassion. They come in classic hues, as well as khaki and dark grey. Plus, you can get jogg jean shorts.

Shopping for push-up jeans

Push-up jeans are here to stay. They’re flattering and give you an instant lift. When shopping for your next pair, find a quality design in a style you love.

And, don’t forget to follow the care instructions to ensure they last and last.

Do you own a pair of push-up jeans? Do you have a favourite style or brand? Let us know in the comments section below.