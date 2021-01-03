3 Tips to Help Boost Your Confidence in 2021 and Beyond

Did you know 7 out of 10 girls age 18 or younger believe they aren’t good enough in some way? Then it should come as no surprise that the majority of adult women in the U.S. struggle with self-confidence in part of their everyday lives.

Of course, if you’re suffering from low self-esteem, it can be difficult to feel happy, form and maintain healthy relationships, and succeed and grow in the workplace. But overcoming these challenges can feel like an uphill battle that you just can’t win.

If you’re ready to make 2021 your year, here are three simple tips to help boost your confidence.

1. Get Moving

Resolving to exercise more is one of the top resolutions Americans make every year. But while losing weight is a popular goal, doing that alone won’t necessarily help you feel better in your own skin. And if losing weight turns into an obsession, it may actually do the opposite. Thus, rather than focusing on shedding pounds, make a commitment to get moving at least once a day. Regular exercise is proven to boost your confidence and make you happier.

If you’re someone who has tried numerous diet and exercise plans in the past without success, take the pressure off this year. Rather than focusing on the scale or the workouts that burn the most calories, choose activities that make you happy. Whether it’s hiking, yoga or a daily walk, you’ll quickly notice how much better you feel after just a few minutes of moving.

2. Start Your Day on the Right Foot

Some strategies for building self-confidence take time. Others offer a quick boost of reassurance and don’t add any time to your daily routine. This is one such tip.

While it might seem like a small detail, buying yourself a new matching bra and panty set might just be the little boost you need to start your day off right. Pick a style and color you love and that makes you feel confident in your own skin, and, before you know it, that confidence will quickly spill over into other areas of your life.

Now, buying new clothing of any kind can’t and won’t solve the underlying cause of why you’re feeling blue and a bit insecure. But small changes in your life can add up fast — and this is one change that’s quick and easy to make. Wear your new look under your outfit for your next big meeting, first date or other nerve-wracking days and you’ll instantly feel better and a little more ready to take on the challenges in front of you.

3. Be Kind to Yourself

Early on in life, we learn that using kinder language when speaking to others is important. But what about the language we use when speaking to ourselves?

If your inner monologue is strict, harsh, or even mean, it’s time for a change. In fact, experts have found that showing yourself some compassion can actually lower your heart rate, helping you to feel more calm and happy.

If you find that you’re struggling to make the change, try to imagine speaking to a friend and helping him or her through the problems he or she is facing. You wouldn’t lay blame or scold your friend when she’s down, so why would you do the same to yourself?

Boosting Your Self-Confidence

Boosting your self-confidence and feeling good in your own skin doesn’t have to be a never-ending battle.

By getting moving at least once throughout the day, starting off every day on the right foot, and being kinder when speaking to yourself, you can start growing your confidence like never before.