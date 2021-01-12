12 Ways You Can Improve Your Home Decor On A Budget

Many homeowners love to redecorate their home every once in a while. They love the feeling that they’re walking into a brand-new home. That’s why some will even renovate parts of their home, especially if they have the luxury of time and money. In comparison, some wouldn’t bother changing anything due to their budget.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways in which you can redecorate your home without spending much money. To guide you, here are a few ways in which you can improve your home décor on a budget. Whether they’re DIY or not, they’re a sure way to enhance your home and create a fresh new look.

Light up your used jugs

Do you have plenty of used and empty glass jugs at home? Recollect and clean them all, as they’re an excellent addition to your home decor. Once cleaned, fill them up with your Christmas lights from the attic.

Your new masterpiece, light glass jugs, can be used as table lamps in your living room or bedroom.

Switch up your window blinds

Maybe one of the things making your home look dull is the plain roller blinds at home. Why not switch it up with a better set of blinds? You should try investing in Venetian or Wooden ones.

There are companies like Make My Blinds who’ll customize your blinds for you; you can submit your window’s measurements to their website, and they’ll be the ones to fit Venetian blinds for that size. It’s affordable, and it’s a sure way to freshen up your home and windows.

Install a new faucet

One way to beautify your kitchen and bathroom sinks is by changing the faucets for new ones.

Instead of changing it to the exact same one, choose something you prefer; you could even choose a Vintage style, such as you’d see in the old movies or hotels, to give your home a unique, classic accent.

Add mirrors

If your home is a little smaller, there are things that you can do to make it feel bigger. A prominent way to do this is by adding mirrors in your living room, or whichever space you want to look more open. Mirrors give the illusion of your area looking more expansive, due to the reflection.

Plus, if you have a specific space in your home which you’d like to highlight, mirrors can do just that. You may also have to consider the level at which you’ll be placing your mirrors. Most of the time people have them at eye level, which is recommended.

Paint your ceiling

Your ceiling, given that it’s above your head, is so easy to be overlooked. Well, this is the time to make use of it to improve your home’s interior. Instead of the typical white paint, you should repaint it with exciting colors like lavenders, butter yellows or gray-blues to make it noticeable and give a fresh look to your home.

Change your cupboard and drawers’ handles

Maybe you’ve been wandering around your kitchen cupboards, and have always thought of changing them but couldn’t. Taking them all out and replacing them with new ones is expensive work.

Instead of an overall kitchen makeover, you can change their handles instead. You can choose from and experiment with plenty of handle designs, adding a stylish accent to your cupboards; plus it’s way cheaper, too.

Update your mat

Your mats may not always be noticeable by your guests or even by you, especially if it’s in a neutral or plain color that blends into your floor.

For a vast improvement, change it to something unique such as one with quotes on it. Although brightly colored rugs aren’t always a thing since they can get dirty quickly, you can experiment with colors to compliment your floor’s paint.

New shower curtain

Who says decorations are only for the living room? Your bathroom may need a redo as well, from time to time. The easiest way to redo your bathroom is by changing the shower curtains.

Your shower curtains are a piece of décor, and often the only decorative item in a bathroom. Don’t settle for plain ones; try out brightly colored or patterned shower curtains to beautify your bathroom.

Get rid of unnecessary things

Before you get all excited about new home decorations, occupy yourself in getting rid of the items that you don’t think are needed anymore.

That way, your room won’t be filled with too many things, which only constitute clutter. As the famous saying goes, too much of something is not always good.

Change your picture frames

Have you ever tried switching and rearranging your picture frames, but still get the same results? Instead of rearranging, why not replace them?

You can change to a newly designed or colored frame that will surely add an accent to your home’s interior. Plus, they’re very affordable.

Add houseplants

Houseplants are an excellent addition to your home. Not only do they improve your interior; they also have health benefits. Houseplants can act as a natural humidifier, and can even be a stress reliever.

Don’t worry about spending too much time taking care of them, as there are plenty of houseplants that don’t demand extensive care. Some houseplants can even survive a few weeks without sunlight and water, making them much easier to keep.

DIY light switch covers

Typically, light switches are neutral or white in color, and they’re usually unnoticeable until you need to switch them on.

As a way of improving your home without spending too much, you can DIY decorate your light switch covers with mosaic decors, shiny buttons or printed wallpapers. It’s a stylish way to add an accent to your home, while sticking to your budget.

Put it all together

If you combine all the tips listed here, you can totally transform your home without spending too much. You’re also guaranteed to walk into your stylish home feeling like it’s all brand-new.