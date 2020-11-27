How To Treat Scars from Scratching Your Eczema

Eczema is a skin condition that causes dry and irritated skin, also known as atopic dermatitis. It is characterized by an itchy, red rash on the skin. There are various types of eczema: discoid eczema, contact dermatitis, and others.

Statistics state that eczema affects more than two million people every year. It is the most common skin disorder. Eczema mostly affects babies, children, and adolescents. The cause of eczema has not yet been figured out.

Scars can be treated by scratching your eczema, and here you learn how to do it without harming your skin. With the information below, you can learn to treat scars from scratching eczema and make them fade over time.

Medical Treatment

Medical professionals or physicians can offer medical treatment for scars caused by scratching eczema. The cause of eczema is unknown, and no curative treatment to reduce the symptoms is available.

However, certain products brighten the skin, and others help create new skin cells. But remember not to use products that can be harmful to your skin. If you are not sure about a product, seek medical guidance.

Applying Oatmeal on Skin

Anyone affected by the scars from eczema should consume a balanced diet and eat healthy food daily. Additionally, we all know oatmeal is a common breakfast meal. However, it is also a skin-caring product.

All you have to do is purchase oatmeal (no specific type), then mince the oatmeal with a coffee grinder. After you have applied it, take a warm bath. It’s recommended that you soak for half an hour. Oatmeal is proven to have brought about significant changes in human skin.

Hydrating Your Skin

There are various ways you can hydrate your skin. Using hydrating skincare products, drinking adequate water, applying cocoa butter, and many others. Use of skin care products is not advised as some might worsen eczema. However, the other two methods can apply; you should drink adequate water since the easiest way to hydrate your skin is by hydrating your body.

The most recommendable method is applying cocoa butter since it directly affects the skin and helps treat the scars. Cocoa butter is high in fatty acids, making it suitable for hydrating and nourishing the skin, forming a protective barrier. This gives your skin a healthy glow, and the scars will fade in no time.

Applying Baking Soda

Baking soda is also another common product to treat scars and also other skin problems. Applying baking soda helps remove dead skin cells from the skin layer, a very important step in treating the skin. Baking soda is highly advantageous because it has a soothing capacity. Most people also include it in facial scrubs.

All you have to do is mix it with water to form a paste, then massage it over the affected area using your fingertips.

Using Cider Vinegar

Cider vinegar is a miracle worker. It contains antifungal and antibacterial agents that help reduce scars. Apple cider vinegar is also used for skincare, face wash, and even treating spots. It also tightens the skin, enabling the scars’ gradual disappearance and protects the skin from a harmful environment.

All you have to do is mix it with water and dab it directly on the skin, and with time, you will see the magic happen.

Eat A Balanced Diet

As mentioned earlier, one needs to eat a balanced diet. Focus more on taking meals enriched in vitamins E and A. Vitamin A speeds up healing, supports the skin’s immune system, and also promotes natural moisturizing. It also keeps the epidermis healthy. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce Ultra Violet (UV) damage on human skin. Here it helps by protecting the skin, but mostly by nourishing it, favoring the scars’ effective and quick healing.

All you have to do is get shea butter, high in vitamins A and E. It is incredibly good for the skin. Make a paste of it with lemon and then rub it on the skin and leave it overnight.

In Conclusion

These are just a few ways in which you can manage your eczema. You can find out more detailed info on eczema scar removal so as to make a sound decision.