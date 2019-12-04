The Benefits Of Pool Fences

During the hot summer months, having a properly maintained pool can be a major feature in your home as it keeps you cool. While a pool is a great addition to your home, it can be a serious safety hazard if you are not careful. This is why many people choose to install a pool fence. If you are unsure about this, you need to know more about the benefits pool fences have to offer.

Improving Pool Safety

According to nationalpoolfences.com.au pool fences are not pet or childproof, but they do add an additional protection layer to the area. This is important if your children or pets are doing laps around the pool. If you have a fence, you will have extra time to protect and locate your children if there are any problems.

An Affordable Solution

When looking at any addition to your home, you need to consider the costs. While there are many factors that impact the cost of a pool fence from the location, size and fence type, the cost will be worthwhile. There is no denying that the cost associated with the fence is nothing when compared to the cost of losing a life or serious injuries that can occur.

Reducing Accidents And Drownings

When you invest in a pool fence, you will reduce the chances of accidents happening in your yard. According to reports, drowning is the second biggest cause of death for children under the age of 14. The majority of these fatalities will take place in residential pools. When you have a pool fence, you will isolate the pool and this can reduce the chances of drowning by up to 80%.

The Custom Choices

A lot of people feel a pool fence will seem out of place in their home, but this is not the case because the custom options make them aesthetically pleasing. When getting this fence, you will be able to choose between different materials to match your yard and overall aesthetics. You will be able to choose the right materials and style fence for your home regardless of the size or shape of your pool.

The Ease Of Use

There are a number of different types of pool fences that you can choose. A removable fence is one of the most popular because they are durable and easy to use. Permanent fences might not be as easy to maintain and you will not be able to move them if you want to open up the yard and pool area.

The Convenience And Peace Of Mind

If your pool is not in use, you will want it to be secure and ensure that children or pets cannot get into the water when you are not around. This security is offered by pool fences as they are self-closing and self-latching securing the area around the pool. When you want to use the pool, you simply open or remove the fence. The security will also ensure that small children are unable to get into the pool when you are not around.

Following The Law

There may be laws in your area that requires you to have a pool fence installed. While you do need to check this, getting a pool fence will ensure that you are following the law.

Save On Your Insurance

A lot of people do not realize that a pool fence lowers their homeowner’s insurance. This is the same as installing an alarm or having a fire extinguisher.