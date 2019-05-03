Why Everyone in Retail Needs to Know About Slatwall

If you own a business that engages in retail sales, you likely use many different store fixtures and displays. Slatwall systems are one of those and they often offer a great solution for stores, however, it remains that not everyone is aware of this option. It doesn’t matter if you have a giant department store or a smaller boutique shop, this type of system can make designing and organising retail space much easier.

Allows Use of Vertical Store Space

Something that almost every retail store has in common is the need to find enough space to display all the products for sale. Slatwall is an option that allows you to take what would otherwise be black vertical wall space and instead turn it into merchandising and display space. A heavy system will offer the option to hand things like clothing on hangers and hooks in a place where it is on display for customers.

Offers Strength and Durability

Slatwall fittings offer extreme strength and durability, which is a fantastic option for retail establishments. Many of them come with aluminium inserts that add additional strength. This doesn’t mean that they aren’t aesthetically-pleasing, though. These fittings come in all sorts of different finishes, colours, textures, and patterns to fit your business and its distinct style.

Versatile Use for Large Variety of Products

Slatwall is one of the most versatile choices for showcasing products in your retail store. You can easily change out where to place shelves, hooks, and other accessories so you can change up the way things look on a regular basis. The fittings themselves can also be adjusted and moved around on the wall if you do a big revamp of your space. The number of configurations you can come up with using hangers, shelving, and hooks is nearly unlimited.

The retail world needs to be aware of slatwalland this gives you some basic information about this type of fitting. If you want to learn more or would like to purchase this product for your own store, just Google for your local shop fittings supplier.