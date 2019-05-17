Look And Feel Your Best With These Inspired Ideas

Have you ever found yourself looking in the mirror and wondering what is wrong? We all have days, weeks and sometimes months where we don’t feel our best. Sure it might not be what others see, but the problem can be the internal conversation that you are having with yourself. It might be that you are struggling with something, or maybe you have a problem that you are not tackling head on. It could be stress at work, in your relationship, or just a negative mindset that is starting to spill over into daily life. Everyone has been there and it is completely normal.



The thing you have to remember is that it is only temporary, and only you can get yourself out of this rut you have found yourself in. There are things that you can do to help you look and feel your best, and as a gradual process begin to feel happier in your own skin. Here are some suggestions to try.



Get more sleep



One of the first things you can consider doing is getting more sleep. It may sound simple, but your body does need sleep in order to rejuvenate and repair. It takes a little time to work out what the ideal number of hours of sleep you need, the average is around 8, but you may need more or could even function on less. Take time to get better quality of sleep, such as avoiding technology before bed or things like alcohol or caffeine late into the night. These things can hinder your chances of getting good sleep. We can all agree that we feel much better after a good night, so give yourself there best chance of that.



Become more active



The next thing to think about would be how active you are. Could you be more active? The chances are you probably could be. It doesn’t mean you need to be in the gym every night. Far from it. Choosing to be active means that you are making a choice to do something that raises your heart rate. Simple things like parking further away to get more steps in and taking the stairs instead of a lift. Things like walking your dog, a home work out that you follow or going for a run. Choose to do things differently and see how you get on.



Have a balanced diet



The next thing to think about would be a balanced diet and how this can affect how you look and feel. We are what we eat, there is no doubt about it. If you are eating too much junk and sweet treats then you are going to notice a change in how you look and feel. From feeling sluggish to struggling with breakouts with your skin. A balanced diet is about ensuring that you eat all of the food groups, everything in moderation. A balanced diet gives you energy and helps to fuel your body with what it needs to function.



The products that you use daily



Looking and feeling your best sometimes go hand in hand, and often the products that you use can help along the way to feeling this way. It could be that you want to think about changing your shampoo and conditioner, so that you hair looks shinier and healthier. Maybe it it is time to revamp your skincare routine, so that you can feel more confident in your own skin. The body wash you use, the deodorant to feel confident on extra warm days, these are products that can help you to feel better. So whether you stick with what you know or try something new, don’t be afraid to jazz things up a little.



Try different things



Sometimes feeling satisfied with how you look and feel isn’t about how you look at all, it can start from within. Relaxation methods and taking better care of your well being can go a long way to helping you feel more aware of what is going on. You may want to try meditation, or focusing on your breathing so that you can clear your mind. You may want to try out different pure essential oils and see how they can help in terms of the atmosphere you are creating and how you can relax. Adding a few drops to a humidifier can also really help. Taking some control back on your thoughts and feelings can help you to feel better about yourself.



Smile more



Smiling is one of those things that we really should do more of. We should be smiling to people we come in contact with. Smiling at ourselves in the mirror. If you smile more the world smiles with you. It psychologically helps you to feel happier as well. If you are smiling then you are happy, even if it feels a little forced at first. You are instantly a more friendly and approachable person with a smile on your face, and you never know where it might lead. Plus people will always say that wearing a smile is all you need to do to look your best. Give it a try.



Change your attitude



Your attitude says a lot about who you are, so it may be time to start thinking about how you can change yours if it doesn’t feel right. It might be simple things such as having a more positive outlook on life, or changing your thoughts to be more positive about things moving forward. Or you may just want to focus on a “can do” attitude and challenge yourself to do different things. It might sound like you are forcing the issue, but your mind is a powerful tool and it can really affect how you think and feel.



Boost your confidence however you can



Finally, your confidence is a huge asset to have, and it can feel at an all time low if you don’t have confidence in your thoughts and feelings. Confidence is not something that you are born with, itis a skill that you learn. You learn to be confident in who you are, your personality and your strengths. So it may be time to start thinking about how you can boost your confidence to feel happier in yourself.



Let’s hope these ideas help you to look and feel your best.