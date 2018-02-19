Seasonal Trends to Watch For in Spring

The ice has melted and the flowers are in bloom. Spring is here and so are the latest spring fashion trends. Spring can be a difficult season to dress for—winter isn’t all the way gone but summer isn’t quite here. The best spring clothes are versatile and utilitarian in their functionality. Get ready to transition along with the seasons into a fresh new you by rocking these seasonal trends.

Vests

Vests are perfect for spring weather. They aren’t too heavy or too light. Spring is all about layers and adaptability while looking good. Pair a down vest with a plush white turtleneck sweater for those colder days. Just be sure to have cute top underneath everything else in case the weather warms up and you start to overheat.

Athleisure

What is Athleisure? It’s the relaxed gym look you keep seeing. The kind of outfit that will let you go to the gym and then out for a quick drink right after. The relaxed just-got-back-from-the-gym look is here to stay and its gathering steam. Women of all ages are wearing workout leggings and the tight fit runner’s jacket. Stay cozy and comfy while showing off your figure. Leggings can be a great way to draw attention to those new Nike cross trainers you just got for Christmas. Here are some tips on how to fully embrace this emerging style,

Layering is essential

Pull the look together with a fitted top or jacket

Look for bold bright colors to go against a black background

Springtime Holidays

Springtime is home to Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day. Make sure you have some bright pinks and deep reds in your closet so you can stay festive for the most romantic of the holidays. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to wear that deep red lipstick or those red pumps. St. Patrick’s Day also offers plenty of occasion-specific options; a festive St. Patty’s day shirt can really show off your quirky adorable side.

Nostalgia

There is nothing wrong with incorporating a little nostalgia into your look. It seems like everywhere you go you can see elements of the 80s and 90s coming back in the fashion world. Just be careful when you throw it back, as a little nostalgia goes a long way. You don’t want to end up looking like your mom a Poison concert back in 1987. Scrunchies and chokers are back but probably not for long, so if you’re a fan of these accessories take advantage of this limited window of opportunity.

Bra Leisure

Mom might roll her eyes and give you a bit of grief if you show up to brunch in bra leisure, but what Mama don’t know won’t hurt her. A black Victoria secret bra and loose fitting cut up t-shirt paired with a black brimmed hat is sure to make heads turn.

Floral Dresses

Who doesn’t love floral dresses? The floral dress is a classic staple of springtime fashion. It just has that timeless look that goes all the way back to the 50s. Be cautious, you don’t want to actually look like you’ve just gone back to the 50s when you shop for one of these dresses. Ask yourself if Nana would buy it for you, if the answer is yes, you might want to pass on that vintage floral dress. Be sure to check the weather be for you wear a floral dress. A cardigan can always save you if weatherman man doesn’t have your back.

Accessories

No outfit is complete without accessories. Spring presents a fresh opportunity to show off all that jewelry that you couldn’t use in the winter. With fewer layers and a bit more skin showing, it’s time to break out those long gold chains to shine against a white top.

Be cute and comfortable, shake off those big bulky winter coats and embrace fresh new styles of spring. Don’t hesitate to try new things; this season is all about rejuvenation, shouldn’t your wardrobe be the same way?