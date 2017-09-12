Review: Portraits on Demand

One of my favourite items I have been allowed to review is a beautiful oil painting from Portraits on Demand. When I was chosen for this trial, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I was asked to submit a photograph, and having recently gotten married I chose one of my husband and I from our wedding day. The photograph is then transformed into a work of hand painted art and posted to your door.

The process was fairly simple from photo to painting, in addition to choosing your image you can choose from a variety of sizes and frames.

I found the customer service to be excellent, and you are asked for final approval before they ship the painting.

This is the original photo:

And this is the oil painting:

The company ships worldwide and the painting was packaged safely and securely. I am very happy with this item and have received many compliments from guests.

To turn your photo to oil painting I highly recommend Portraits on Demand and their talented artists. It makes for a unique gift idea or a beautiful keepsake for your home. From wedding photos, portraits, children or even pets – if there is a photo you love this is a lovely way to cherish it forever.

Thank you to Portraits on Demand for allowing me to be involved in such a wonderful experience.

For more information please visit Portraits on Demand

