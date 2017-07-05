5 Health Benefits of a Ketogenic Diet

Have you heard about the health benefits of a ketogenic diet? Removing carbohydrates from your diet can greatly improve the state of your well-being and improve your quality of life. Here are the health benefits that you can expect from using a ketogenic diet.

What is Ketosis?

Ketosis is a metabolic state induced by the body where ketones are burned for energy instead of glucose. Our bodies run on gluconeogenesis, a metabolic process where carbohydrates are assimilated and turned into glucose to fuel metabolic processes like breathing, thinking, and circulation.

By removing carbs from your diet, you force the body to convert fat sources and body fat stores into fuel to be burned by your body. This makes it an attractive diet type for anyone looking to lose body fat and improve their health.

How to Induce Ketosis

Inducing ketosis is fairly simple. All you need to do is stop eating carbs in any form. After a few days, your body’s glycogen stores will be depleted and your brain will flip the switch to ketogenic mode and ketones will be produced by your liver to fuel metabolism.

Generally, you need to eat less than 25 grams of carbs per day to remain in a ketogenic state During the initial depletion phase you will find that your energy levels plummet as your glycogen stores are depleted. On around the third to the fifth day you will notice a sudden improvement in energy levels. This is a sign that the ketones are now being used for fuel and you are in a ketogenic state.

The Health Benefits of a Ketogenic Diet

Here are the top 5 benefits that you can expect from eating a ketogenic diet

#1 Improve Fasted Blood Glucose Levels

With little to no carbs being consumed through the day, your blood sugar never spikes and insulin is never released. This improves your body’s insulin sensitivity, the hormone that is responsible for managing your blood sugar levels. By running a ketogenic diet for a few weeks you can expect your fasted blood sugar levels to drop drastically to the low end of the range.

#2 Improve Cholesterol balance and Total Cholesterol

Ketogenic diets place emphasis on eating healthy fats and protein as the primary macronutrient sources. Healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats increase the levels of good HDL cholesterol in your blood while simultaneously dropping the levels of bad LDL cholesterol and reducing total triglyceride levels in the blood. This all adds up to a healthy heart and better circulation.

#3 Reduce Inflammation

Inflammation The direct source of all disease and health disorders that occur in the body. Your GI tract contains trillions of live micro bacteria that assimilate the nutrients from your food. When the GI tract is inflamed due to excessive consumption of refined carbs, the gut biomes ability to carry out their task is impaired and metabolism suffers as a result. This effect lowers your immune function and opens the door to disease and infection.

By eating a ketogenic diet, you reduce levels of inflammation in the body by removing refined carbohydrates from your diet.

#4 Keep Your Skin Glowing

When your body is low in inflammation and blood glucose levels, then you can expect a healthier, glowing skin that is well hydrated. Refined carbohydrates produce insulin, the primary aging hormone that is associated with wrinkling and loosening of the skin.

#5 Lose Body Fat Fast

Ketogenic diets use fat stores for metabolic fuel, this helps you lose fat mass quickly as your body mobilizes the fat stores for fuel. Ketogenic diets have shown promise in treating people that suffer from acute obesity, in some cases, ketogenic diets have provided subjects with amazing body transformations that have totally reshaped their physique.

The Final Thought

A ketogenic diet does not suit everyone, some people just don’t respond well to eliminating carbs completely from their diets. If you are looking to change your lifestyle for the better then here are some recent diet trends that might be of some assistance to you when searching for your ideal diet that will help you reach your physique goals. The best thing you can do it give it a try to see what works for you and what doesn’t.