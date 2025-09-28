Top online stores to find unique paint by number sets for beginners in 2025

Starting a new hobby feels easier with the right tools, and paint by number sets give beginners a simple path into art. These kits remove the guesswork and let anyone focus on filling in colors and watching an image appear step by step. The best online stores in 2025 make it simple to find beginner-friendly sets that balance guidance with creativity.

Different shops now offer unique designs, clear outlines, and even custom options that turn personal photos into paint projects. As a result, anyone can explore a style that matches their taste and comfort level. This article highlights where to look online for sets that make the first steps into painting both easy and enjoyable.

Figured’Art – beginner-friendly kits with clear outlines and step-by-step guides

Figured’Art offers painting kits that focus on simplicity and clarity, making them a good choice for those starting out. Each design comes with clear outlines that help guide the brush, so beginners can focus on applying colors without confusion.

The sets often include step-by-step instructions with visuals, which makes the process easier to follow. This approach helps new painters build confidence while still producing artwork that looks polished.

Many people choose beginner adult paint by number sets because they come with everything needed in one package. The kits usually provide pre-printed canvases, paints, and brushes, so users can start right away without extra supplies.

In addition, the brand offers a wide range of designs that appeal to different tastes. From simple patterns to more detailed scenes, some options allow beginners to progress at their own pace.

BLICK Art Materials – wide selection including paint by sticker kits

BLICK Art Materials offers a wide range of paint by number sets that suit beginners as well as hobbyists. Each kit usually includes a pre-printed design, a set of paints, and brushes, which makes it easy to start without needing extra supplies.

In addition to paint by number sets, the store also carries paint by sticker kits. These kits replace brushes and paints with stickers that match numbered spaces on a design. This option works well for those who prefer a simpler, mess-free activity.

The store’s variety covers both traditional painting kits and sticker-based sets, so customers can choose based on their interests. Beginners who want to practice brush control may prefer paint by number sets, while those who enjoy a more relaxed project may like the sticker kits.

Because the store stocks items for many skill levels, it provides a practical option for anyone exploring creative hobbies. This makes it a popular choice for people looking to try different forms of guided art projects.

Painting By Numbers Shop – offers 1000+ easy, relaxing designs for adults

Painting By Numbers Shop provides a wide range of kits designed for adults who want a simple way to enjoy art. The store features more than 1,000 designs that cover different themes, giving buyers many choices to match their personal taste. Each kit aims to make the process straightforward and stress-free.

The sets include numbered canvases and paints that guide users step by step. This helps beginners finish a project without confusion while still producing artwork they can display at home. The structure of the kits also allows users to focus on the creative process instead of worrying about technique.

Many people choose this shop because it balances variety with ease of use. The designs range from landscapes to abstract patterns, so users can explore different styles at their own pace. As a result, the store appeals to both first-time painters and those who want a calm hobby.

Straight.com – top-rated kits with color-coded sections for stress-free painting

Straight.com highlights paint by number kits that make the process simple for beginners. Each section of the canvas matches a number with a specific color, which helps users stay organized and focus on the painting itself. This clear layout reduces confusion and allows even first-time painters to complete a finished piece.

The kits feature a variety of designs, so users can select subjects that match their interests. From landscapes to abstract patterns, the range gives new artists freedom to choose what feels most appealing. This variety also helps keep the activity enjoyable rather than repetitive.

Another advantage is the step-by-step format that supports a stress-free experience. By following the numbered areas, painters avoid guesswork and can build confidence as the image comes together. This structure makes the sets approachable while still leaving room for creativity in brush use and technique.

These qualities make the kits a practical choice for anyone starting their painting journey in 2025.

Number Artist custom photo-to-paint kits for personalized beginner projects

Number Artist offers custom paint by number kits that turn personal photos into easy-to-follow art projects. A user can upload a favorite picture, and the company prepares a canvas with numbered sections that match pre-selected paint colors. This process makes it simple for beginners to create artwork that feels personal and meaningful.

The kits include all the materials needed, such as paints, brushes, and the prepared canvas. Clear outlines and numbering help beginners stay on track without feeling lost. As a result, the project feels approachable even for someone with no prior painting experience.

These custom sets work well for gifts or personal keepsakes. For example, a family photo, a pet portrait, or a travel memory can become a project that combines creativity with a personal connection. This makes the painting process both enjoyable and rewarding.

Number Artist also provides pre-designed options, but the custom photo kits stand out for their personal touch. Beginners can practice basic painting skills while creating artwork that reflects their own memories.

Conclusion

Paint by number sets give beginners a simple way to start painting without prior experience. Each kit includes numbered sections and matching paints, which makes the process clear and approachable.

Online stores offer a wide range of designs, from landscapes to abstract art, so buyers can choose based on personal taste. Affordable options also make it easy to try different styles before moving to more advanced projects.

As a result, these sets provide both a creative outlet and an accessible entry point into art. They remain a practical choice for anyone who wants to enjoy painting in 2025.